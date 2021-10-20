100 tons of pesticides from the Vostochny cosmodrome delivered to the Nadezhdinsky district – Vladivostok News on VL.ru

Hazardous waste from the Amur Region was brought to the Primorsky Territory before the authorities learned about plans to burn 1,000 tons of pesticides containing mercury in the Nadezhdinsky District. This was announced on Wednesday, October 20, by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Protection.

As explained in the ministry, 100 tons of chemicals out of 900 arrived before the officials knew about it. In connection with the current legislation, the authorities of the region are not informed about the transfer of such waste from one subject to another.

Note, two days ago, Deputy Prime Minister Elena Parkhomenko said that the authorities learned about the plans to burn dangerous pesticides in Primorye from the media. However, it was not said that a tenth of the batch had already been delivered to the landfill in the Nadezhdinsky district by that time.

It is clarified that now pesticides are in closed bags on a closed site, which belongs to Sistema LLC. Currently, no action is taken with waste, “work is underway to cancel the decision on delivery and recycling [их] on the territory of Primorye, in particular, the invalidation of the disposal contract. “

Rosprirodnadzor opened an administrative case, samples of the delivered material were taken, and examinations are being carried out. The legal entity was given two warnings about the inadmissibility of violating the mandatory requirements in terms of air protection and waste transportation. The situation was reported to the Ministry of Natural Resources and Rosprirodnadzor.