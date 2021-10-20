325 forces, four-wheel drive and many displays :: Autonews

The management of Kia has announced its intention to begin Russian sales of the new EV6 electric crossover in 2022. Autonews.ru correspondent reports this from the presentation of the car in Moscow. Kia’s first production electric vehicle is built on the modular E-GMP platform, designed specifically for zero-emission vehicles. The same chassis is at the heart of the new Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Genesis GV60. The model provides several modifications with various units, batteries and drive types. A version with a battery with an increased energy reserve and four drive wheels should reach Russia. We are talking about a crossover with a power plant, the total output of which at its peak is 325 hp. and 605 Nm of torque (255 Nm at the front wheels and 350 Nm at the rear). Such a car is capable of accelerating from standstill to 100 km / h in 6.2 seconds.

The units are powered by a set of 77.4 kWh batteries, providing a range of up to 506 kilometers without recharging (according to the WLTP standard). A special system called “Heat Pump”, which converts the thermal energy of the operation of power units, is capable of retaining up to 80% of the charge at a temperature of minus 7 degrees Celsius compared to the reserve at plus 25 degrees. The batteries support two “ultra-fast” and “ultra-fast” charging standards with voltages of 400V and 800V respectively. In the latter case, you can replenish the energy supply from zero to 80% in 18 minutes.

Plus, for the crossover, a special module is provided with the V2L function (“Vehicle-External Load”), which allows you to connect household appliances and recharge various devices. For example, a 55-inch TV can work for 24 hours. As for the rest of the equipment, one of the features of the cabin was a wide panoramic curved panel that combines a 12-inch digital instrument panel and a touchscreen display of an infotainment complex of the same diagonal. Multimedia provides a head-up display with augmented reality, as well as gesture recognition and voice commands.