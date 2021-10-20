54-year-old Salma Hayek impresses fans in a provocative bikini

Fans believe that the actress has not changed at all since her youth.

The 54-year-old star of the films “Frida” and “Bandits” Salma Hayek posted photos from the beach holiday on her Instagram page.

In the first photo, the actress is sitting in the water near the shore in a black open swimsuit, exposing her face to the sun. For the second shot, Salma moved to the sand, where she sat in the lotus position for meditation.

“We need to stay calm,” she wrote under the photographs.

Fans noted that the actress, at 54, looks incredibly young, and the open black bikini favorably emphasizes the chiseled forms of the celebrity.

In numerous comments it was written: “Your age has not changed”, “Perfect dream body!”, “Gorgeous beauty”.

The number of subscribers of the actress recently crossed the line of 17 million, which also delighted the star. In one of the posts, the artist shared her positive emotions about this.

Salma Hayek has been happily married to French entrepreneur and billionaire François-Henri Pinault since 2009. Their wedding took place in Paris, their daughter Valentina Paloma, who is now 13 years old, was born.

Salma prefers to protect family life from the public and the media, so fans can only admire the archival footage, in which Valentine is captured in early childhood.

Photo source: Legion-Media

Author: Galina Skozlovskaya