55-year-old Salma Hayek shocked fans with too revealing neckline (photo)

Mexican-American actress Salma Hayek attended the Los Angeles premiere of The Eternals in a revealing outfit and was ashamed online. Relevant footage and comments appeared on the Daily Mail.

The 55-year-old celebrity came out in a black tight-fitting dress, which is decorated with a deep neckline and a slit at the thigh. Her image was complemented by golden high-heeled shoes, a black clutch, and a necklace with large stones.

Hayek attended the event with her 14-year-old daughter Valentina. She, in turn, was dressed in a black mini-dress with small peas and low-heeled shoes.

Readers of the publication began to criticize the appearance of the actress in the comments. “What is she teaching her daughter? Show your breasts and you will be popular? “,” I would be ashamed if my mother went out in public with me in such clothes “,” It’s a shame. A beautiful face, but there is nothing spectacular in it anymore ”,“ Salma looks ridiculous, ”they said.

