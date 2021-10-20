60-year-old George Clooney will be the father of twins again

George Clooney and his wife Amal will become parents again. Photo: GLOBAL LOOK PRESS

In June 2017, Jord Clooney and his wife Amal became parents for the first time: the couple had twins. Today Ella and Alexander are 4 years old, and their parents are again waiting for the addition to the family. The 60-year-old Hollywood actor and his 43-year-old wife will have twins again, reports OK !.

According to the sources of the publication, Amal is now ending the first trimester of pregnancy. The star spouses have already reported this news to their friends. On July 7, they hosted a reception at the Italian restaurant Il Gatto Nero on Lake Como, where Clooney has a villa. At dinner, Amal and George shared the good news with their loved ones. According to eyewitnesses, Amal dressed in a white tight-fitting dress that did not hide her tummy. Very soon, the “interesting position” of the expectant mother will become obvious to everyone.

George Clooney first became a father at 56, and he married at 53. In 2014, he and Amal played a magnificent wedding in Venice, to which they invited all their friends. Clooney’s wife, a well-known lawyer, went to work almost immediately after giving birth to her husband’s twins, Alexander and Ella. Although the actor’s wife could well leave her career and devote herself entirely to the family. George is one of the richest Hollywood actors, earning $ 239 million in 2018 alone.

Amal has worked at the UN International Court of Justice since 2004, specializing in human rights. Since 2010 she has been working with Doughty Street Chambers. Among her clients are the founder of WikiLeaks Julian Assange, the former Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Tymoshenko, the former President of the Maldives Mohamed Nasheed.

Despite numerous novels, George has long been listed among the most eligible bachelors in Hollywood. It got to the point that Clooney became firmly convinced that he would never marry. Once the actor gave each of his 14 friends a million dollars, because he believed that he had no one to save his fortune for.

“I thought then:“ I will never marry. I will never have children. ” I will work, I have great friends, my life is full, I’m doing well, ”Clooney recalls. – I did not understand how much I miss in life until I met Amal. And then everything changed. I have two more spinogs to take care of.

The actor said that the first time he and his wife were very surprised when they found out that they would have twins.

– The doctor said during the ultrasound: “There is one child.” I replied, “Excellent.” And suddenly the doctor added: “And there is also a second child.” Amal and I sat and just looked at the sheets of paper that were given to us, and thought that there was some mistake, – the actor said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.