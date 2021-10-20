A boxer who fought off a bear with a knife fell into a coma

23-year-old boxer Ilya Medvedev, who was able to stab a bear that attacked him in the Tyumen region, is in a coma.

“After the bear attack, Ilya is in an artificial coma,” said his coach Dmitry Kosenko. He added that there is no threat to the athlete’s life, but he received serious injuries and a long rehabilitation awaits him.

“Investigators are working on this fact and will report the details in the near future,” Kosenko said, adding that everything happened spontaneously and Ilya really stabbed the bear with fatal injuries.

Rnaee in the Tyumenskaya Line Telegram channel reported that the master of sports in boxing, a participant in the Russian championship and other major federal tournaments, Ilya Medvedev, as well as his 48-year-old and 41-year-old companions, were attacked by a bear in the Uvat region when they were returning from fishing …

An older man was killed in the attack. But the young athlete, who was seriously injured, managed to stab the bear several times and stabbed him. Thanks to this, he remained alive and saved the life of his other companion. The unharmed man took the athlete to the hospital and informed the law enforcement officers about the incident.