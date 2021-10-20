A buyer has obtained a refund for a new Lada Vesta from AVTOVAZ in Novosibirsk, October 19, 2021 | NHS

While the litigation was going on, Danil bought himself another car, also produced by AVTOVAZ, – Lada Granta.

It was not possible to get a comment from Asia-Auto Ust-Kamenogorsk LLC about customer service from 2016 to 2019. As the NGS explained, from that moment on, the company completely changed its management, and all information about current affairs is kept in a computer program, where data has been entered only since April 2021st …

According to the information of the service “Kontur.Fokus”, LLC “Asia-Auto Ust-Kamenogorsk” is in the process of reorganization in the form of joining other legal entities. The last time the director was replaced on October 11, 2021, Roman Stepanov became him. Earlier, the director of Asia-Auto Ust-Kamenogorsk was the Kazakh oligarch Anatoly Balushkin. Myseldon.com wrote about the identity of the businessman and the reasons for his criminal prosecution, reporting that in August 2 021st he was put on the wanted list, and also that he was accused of fraud.

In August 2021, sales of new cars in Russia collapsed in almost all brands, and the reason is not a decrease in demand, but in the absence of commercial vehicles from dealers: sometimes they have nothing to sell. Back in the spring, the shortage of cars seemed like a temporary inconvenience, but gradually it turns into a permanent phenomenon, endangering an entire sector of the Russian economy – the auto industry.