War veteran in Donbass was beaten to death in Ukraine

A 50-year-old war veteran in the Donbass was beaten to death in one of the villages of the Zolochiv district of the Lviv region, the regional prosecutor’s office said. RIA Novosti, 20.10.2021

MOSCOW, October 20 – RIA Novosti. A 50-year-old war veteran in Donbass was beaten to death in a village in the Zolochiv district of Lviv region, the regional prosecutor’s office said. The conflict occurred while drinking alcohol. A 25-year-old neighbor of a former Ukrainian serviceman hit him multiple times on the head and chest. The man died the next day from his injuries. A criminal case was initiated under the article on causing grievous bodily harm that resulted in death. The attacker faces up to ten years in prison. The suspect was detained, the court sent him under arrest.

