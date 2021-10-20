“A person is as old as he feels himself.” Elizabeth II did not want to become “the old woman of the year”

2 hours ago

Photo author, Getty Images Photo caption, Her Majesty made it clear that she does not feel old

The Queen of Great Britain did not want to accept the title of “Old Woman of the Year”, which is awarded by the British humorous magazine for the elderly The Oldie (the title of the publication can be translated as “Old Man” or “Old Woman”). Elizabeth II politely made it clear that she does not consider herself old yet, explaining her refusal as follows: “A person is as old as he feels himself.”

The proposal to name 95-year-old Elizabeth II “Old Lady of the Year” was made by writer and TV presenter Giles Brandreth, who is coordinating the award. He wrote a letter to the monarch’s private secretary asking if she would agree to become the owner of the honorary title.

The magazine published the full answer of the Queen’s assistant private secretary: “Her Majesty believes that a person is as old as he feels. Therefore, the Queen does not believe that she meets the criteria necessary for this title, and hopes that you will find a more worthy recipient.” …

Photo author, The oldie

Brandrett said it was a great answer and hoped that there would still be a chance to please the Queen with the title. “Perhaps in the future we will try to appeal to Her Majesty again,” he says.

The award coordinator explained that Elizabeth II was nominated by one of the jury members, Maureen Lipman, who thus intended to celebrate the leadership of the monarch during the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition, the title could have been awarded before the 70th anniversary of the Queen’s stay on the British throne – the so-called “Platinum Jubilee”, which will be celebrated next year.

The reign of Elizabeth II has already become the longest in the history of Great Britain.

In 2011 the Queen’s late husband Philip received the honorary title of “Consort of the Year” from The Oldie magazine, then he turned 90 years old. In response to the award, the Duke of Edinburgh said with his usual humor: “When you are reminded that the years are passing faster and the paint starts to fall off the ancient painting, it certainly helps the mood a lot. But it’s good that you are remembered at all.”

Prince Philip died in April of this year at the age of 99.

The title “Old Man of the Year” (or “Old Woman of the Year”) has been awarded for 29 years, in the past many famous people became its owners, including artist David Hockney and designer Peter Blake.