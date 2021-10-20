“A person is as old as he feels himself.” Elizabeth II did not want to become “the old woman of the year”

Queen of Great Britain in October 2021

The Queen of Great Britain did not want to accept the title of “Old Woman of the Year”, which is awarded by the British humorous magazine for the elderly The Oldie (the title of the publication can be translated as “Old Man” or “Old Woman”). Elizabeth II politely made it clear that she does not consider herself old yet, explaining her refusal as follows: “A person is as old as he feels himself.”

The proposal to name 95-year-old Elizabeth II “Old Lady of the Year” was made by writer and TV presenter Giles Brandreth, who is coordinating the award. He wrote a letter to the monarch’s private secretary asking if she would agree to become the owner of the honorary title.

The magazine published the full answer of the Queen’s assistant private secretary: “Her Majesty believes that a person is as old as he feels. Therefore, the Queen does not believe that she meets the criteria necessary for this title, and hopes that you will find a more worthy recipient.” …

Brandrett said it was a great answer and hoped that there would still be a chance to please the Queen with the title. “Perhaps in the future we will try to appeal to Her Majesty again,” he says.

