A strong earthquake hits the island of Palma

2021-10-20T13: 38

MADRID, October 20 – RIA Novosti. The most powerful earthquake since the volcanic eruption occurred on the island of Palma (Canary Islands, Spain) – a magnitude of 4.8, according to the National Institute of Geography. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 39 km, and it was felt on the neighboring islands of Tenerife and Gomera, according to the institute specialist Ruben Lopez in an interview with TVE. Before this, the most powerful earthquake was recorded on Monday – a magnitude of 4.5, over the past month and a half there were several tens of thousands of tremors on the island, over the last week – 581. The volcanic eruption on the island of Palma began on September 19. On the night of September 29, lava reached the ocean and formed a ledge. Since the beginning of the eruption, more than 80 million cubic meters of magma have been thrown onto the surface. Lava covered an area of ​​about 800 hectares, a perimeter of 62 km. Almost 2 thousand buildings were destroyed, half of them are residential buildings. 7 thousand people were evacuated.

