Adele and Rich Paul, Lily Collins with her husband, Jack Nicholson and others at the opening of the new NBA season

A new season of the National Basketball Association league kicked off in America yesterday. On the first day, one of the favorites of the NBA, the Los Angeles Lakers, played, among whose fans there are many celebrities. Jack Nicholson, Asher, who became a father for the fourth time a week ago, and TV presenter James Corden with his son were seen in the stands. Justin Bieber also came to the match – now it is clear why he did not join his wife at the Women In Hollywood Awards that evening.
The star of the series “Emily in Paris” (by the way, the second season will be released soon), actress Lily Collins with her husband Charlie McDowell also came to cheer for their own people. For the couple, this appearance was the first after the wedding, which they played in September. Having got married, the lovers immediately set off on a long honeymoon trip across Scandinavia, photos from which we have collected here.
The match was attended by another star couple – Adele and her beloved Rich Paul. The singer sat in the front row, was actively ill, not embarrassed by the photographers. She wore a leather brown leather suit and a Louis Vuitton coat. As a sports agent, the singer’s boyfriend, of course, could not miss this game, because one of his famous wards entered the field – the Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James. However, the stars on the field could not please the stars in the stands – “Lakers”, leading the score in the first half of the game, still lost with a score of 114-121.
Recall that Adele confirmed her affair with Rich Paul in early October by posting a joint photo on the network. And in an interview that came out two weeks ago, Adele said that Rich is not her first man after the divorce, but only with him she is comfortable next to:
99.9% of the stories that have been written about me are fiction. Rich appeared in my life unexpectedly. I don’t feel anxious, nervous, or exhausted. Just the opposite. This is insane, and there is no doubt about the correctness of my decision. I am a 33 year old divorced mother of my son, who is, in fact, the main thing in my life. I know what I want and what I don’t want. I had dates before Rich, but the guys hated it. It was stressful for them when they were seen on the street with me. While it does not bother him at all. He is beautiful. He’s pretty damn funny and smart.