Adele and Rich Paul, Lily Collins with her husband, Jack Nicholson and others at the opening of the new NBA season

A new season of the National Basketball Association league kicked off in America yesterday. On the first day, one of the favorites of the NBA, the Los Angeles Lakers, played, among whose fans there are many celebrities. Jack Nicholson, Asher, who became a father for the fourth time a week ago, and TV presenter James Corden with his son were seen in the stands. Justin Bieber also came to the match – now it is clear why he did not join his wife at the Women In Hollywood Awards that evening.

The star of the series “Emily in Paris” (by the way, the second season will be released soon), actress Lily Collins with her husband Charlie McDowell also came to cheer for their own people. For the couple, this appearance was the first after the wedding, which they played in September. Having got married, the lovers immediately set off on a long honeymoon trip across Scandinavia, photos from which we have collected here.

Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell

Jack Nicholson

Asher and Justin Bieber

James Corden with his son Max

The match was attended by another star couple – Adele and her beloved Rich Paul. The singer sat in the front row, was actively ill, not embarrassed by the photographers. She wore a leather brown leather suit and a Louis Vuitton coat. As a sports agent, the singer’s boyfriend, of course, could not miss this game, because one of his famous wards entered the field – the Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James. However, the stars on the field could not please the stars in the stands – “Lakers”, leading the score in the first half of the game, still lost with a score of 114-121.

Adele and Rich Paul

Recall that Adele confirmed her affair with Rich Paul in early October by posting a joint photo on the network. And in an interview that came out two weeks ago, Adele said that Rich is not her first man after the divorce, but only with him she is comfortable next to: