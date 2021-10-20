Alexander Nevzorov may be prosecuted for inciting hatred

Roskomnadzor issued an official warning to Echo of Moscow because of the video featuring Alexander Nevzorov posted on the radio station’s website. According to the department, the journalist made statements that incite social discord towards Christian priests.

Roskomnadzor demanded to remove the video. In addition, the material from the site was transferred to the Prosecutor General’s Office to consider the issue of bringing Nevzorov and the radio station’s management to administrative responsibility under the article “Incitement to hatred or enmity, as well as humiliation of human dignity.” According to this article, violators may face arrest for up to 15 days.

It is noted that the radio station complied with the requirement of Roskomnadzor by removing the video. At the same time, the editor-in-chief of Echo of Moscow, Alexei Venediktov, stressed that he did not agree with the department. “We just listened to the video and did not find there what we are accused of,” he said.

What kind of statements Nevzorov is talking about is not reported.

For several years now, journalist Alexander Nevzorov has been conducting an author’s program called “Nevzorovskie Srednes” at the Echo of Moscow radio station. In it, he speaks caustically about the Russian government and the Russian Orthodox Church.