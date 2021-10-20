Alexandra Daddario: movies and TV series, actress biography facts

Photo: UGC

The versatile, original roles of actress Alexandra Daddario, her images in films and TV shows, attract audiences of all ages. Beautiful, with a catchy appearance and incredible expressive eyes, Alexandra knew from childhood that she would become an actress.

Alexandra Daddario: films and series

The young actress began her film career in her youth. At the age of 16, she, a student at the College of Performing Arts, gets a cameo role in a movie. It was All My Children.

The first full-length work was the film “The Squid and the Whale”. It was filmed in 2005. Alexandra was noticed, she was invited to roles in TV shows. First, she played a small episode in the famous “The Sopranos”. This was followed by five years of filming exclusively in serial films. Skirmish, Life on Mars, Sister Jackie are released.

After these works, Alexandra Daddario is already a recognizable name. Here are the iconic roles in the career of an actress:

“White collar”

This popular TV series was released in 2009. Its plot is unique and unusual in its own way. The FBI is recruiting a former criminal to help the Bureau investigate crimes.

Photo: imdb.com, Jeff Eastin & Warrior George Productions, Fox Television Studios: UGC

The main character, Nick Caffrey, brilliantly played by Matt Bomer, is hooked by the feds. But he really wants not only to be free, but also to return his former lover, and therefore agrees to this job. The role of Kate Moreau was played by Alexandra Daddario. The series has become one of the most popular works, and is now being watched by thousands of fans.

Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief

After a successful role in the previous movie, the actress was immediately invited to shoot a fantasy about the Greek gods and their children. The film was released in 2010. The incredible Chris Columbus conceived to shoot a series of films about the unusual children of the gods of Olympus and ordinary people.

Photo: imdb.com, Fox 2000 Pictures: UGC

Logan Lerman played the son of the mighty Perseus. The daughter of Athena the warrior Annabeth embodied Alexander Daddario. Filming brought the actress a lot of fun and a nomination for the Teen Choice Awards. The film immediately became mega-popular thanks to its excellent acting and many special effects. The sequel, released in 2013, confirms that Alexandra is now very popular.

“True Detective”

Already in 2014, the actress got a job in a significant project. The filming of the film “True Detective” has begun. Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson starred in the movie. Alexandra first appeared on the set with such celebrities. She played Lisa Tranetti, the mistress of the protagonist Martin Hart.

Photo: imdb.com, Anonymous Content, HBO Entertainment: UGC

The audience had the opportunity not only to follow the excellent acting, but also to admire the perfect naked body of Alexandra Daddario. The actress herself speaks of filming nude quite positively, explaining that this is an invaluable acting experience.

“San Andreas Rift”

The plot of the disaster film is memorable. A violent earthquake caused chaos among the people. Alexandra played in the film Blake – the daughter of the protagonist. Paired with the magnificent Dwayne Johnson, Daddario performed all the stunts without understudies. Johnson’s hero set off on a dangerous journey to save his daughter. The actors had to show excellent physical fitness and endurance.

Photo: imdb.com, Village Roadshow Pictures, New Line Cinema: UGC

After the release of the picture on the screens, Alexandra took part in the filming of the Jimmy Kimmel TV show, where she talked about the difficult work on the set.

The film is about Travis, a bachelor. He lives in Wilmington on the coast. The man meets the new neighbor Gaby Holland. She drives into a neighboring house and makes a lasting impression on the man. The girl has a boyfriend, but her boyfriend goes abroad, Gaby and Travis, spending a lot of time together, fall in love. In the film, Daddario plays Monica, one of the key characters.

Photo: imdb.com, Nicholas Sparks Productions: UGC

“When we met”

The film belongs to the genre of romantic comedy. An easy picture about a guy who “caught his luck by the tail”: he met an ideal girl and spent an unforgettable night with her.

Photo: imdb.com, Footprint Features: UGC

Having received from her later the status of a faithful, reliable friend, Noah was depressed and could not figure out himself for three years. The guy goes back in time. Every time he goes through one day – a date with his beloved. The hope for a different ending of the relationship remains. In the film, Alexandra plays the main character, Avery Martin, Noah’s dream.

“We have always lived in the castle”

A film containing a mystery. The Blackwood family lives as hermits. Young and beautiful sisters are caring for a sick uncle. The eldest of the sisters was played by Daddario.

Photo: imdb.com, Mighty Engine: UGC

All the other relatives of the girls mysteriously died, and people begin to spread rumors about this family. The sisters are hiding in a closed estate. Their cousin arrives there unexpectedly. But he has far from disinterested intentions. The film is based on the Gothic novel by Shirley Jackson.

This tape is shot in the genre of a psychological thriller. Two police officers work in tandem. Marshall and Cooper investigate internet crimes. They try to catch a cyber maniac and follow his trail. And that suddenly disappears the beloved wife of Marshall. The plot of the picture is intriguing and confusing. Dadario plays the main character named Rachel in the tape.

Photo: imdb.com, Arcola Entertainment: UGC

Currently, the filmography of Alexandra Daddario consists of more than 40 acting works. And the actress remains in demand, she is invited to participate in new projects.

Interesting facts from the life of the actress

Alexandra Daddario is an American actress. The girl is 33 years old, she is from New York. Her parents are not associated with creativity. The family has always been wealthy. Alexandra’s father, Richard Christopher Daddario, worked for a long time in the special department, leading the group leading the fight against the terrorist threat. He retired only in 2010.

The mother of the actress has always been a beautiful woman, she worked as a model for some time. Alexandra spoke about this in an interview. Christina Maria Titus now works at the bank, is engaged in advocacy.

The girl also has a famous grandfather. Prominent politician Emilio Quincy Daddario has represented the Democratic Party in his state throughout his adult life.

Alexandra is the eldest daughter. She has a sister, Katherine, an aspiring actress, and her brother Matthew Daddario is a fairly well-known actor.

The girl has a higher education. It comes from Marymount Manhattan. Here, students studied various acting techniques in order to become professional actors in the future. Alexandra studied at college for 4 years.

On the account of the girl – participation in the video clip. Imagine Dragons invited her to appear in the video for the song Radioactive, which has been a hit for 7 years.

The personal life and relationships of the actress remain a secret. Her strict parents in their youth forbade to have close relationships with boys. It wasn’t until she was 18 that she started dating Jason Fuchs. With their first boyfriend, they were together for three years. The couple broke up hard, Alexandra refuses to comment on the failed relationship.

Daddario talked a lot with Logan Lerman. The actors filmed together for the media, worked on the set, participated in press conferences. There was also an advertising campaign for the first and second parts of “Percy Jackson”.

Photo: imdb.com, Fox 2000 Pictures: UGC

Fans decided that Daddario was romantically involved with Lerman. Young people have often been seen hand in hand since 2011. Together they participated in official receptions, spent leisure time together, relaxed and traveled. But the young people claimed that they always maintained only friendly contacts.

It was also suspected that the actress was in a relationship with Ben Verlanden. Now the star does not let the paparazzi close to him. The actress lives in Los Angeles. She is accompanied by the dog Levon. The actress tells the press that she adores her pet, as well as the songs of Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift and John Mayer.

When the work on the film “Rescuers Malibu” was completed, they started talking about the fact that the young and handsome Zac Efron has warm feelings for Daddario. Photojournalists often filmed the couple together, but the actors were in no hurry to tell the press about their relationship.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org: UGC

As soon as Rescuers Malibu premiered, Daddario’s photo was printed in the Mexico version of GQ. The hot photo session was appreciated by all the fans of the actress, especially men.

It should be admitted that for a young actress such an extensive list of roles is rather unusual. This means that the girl is hardworking and talented. Many fans follow her work and are waiting to see the piercing gray eyes of Alexandra Daddario on the screen again.

