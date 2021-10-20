Alibaba has developed a 128-core ARM-based Yitian 710 server chip / News / Overclockers.ua

Chinese technology corporation Alibaba Group has announced its own ARM-based server chip. In addition to inter-company trading and retail sales (Taobao.com, Tmall, Alibaba.com, AliExpress and others), the Alibaba Group owns one of the world’s largest cloud computing infrastructures, which required its processor.

Alibaba’s single-chip system is dubbed the Yitian 710. The chip is manufactured using a 5nm manufacturing process and integrates about 60 billion transistors, making it one of the most sophisticated microcircuits ever created. For comparison, the Nvidia A100 contains 54 billion transistors, while the Colossus MK2 from Graphcore has 59.4 billion.

The Yitian 710 combines 128 ARMv9 cores at 3.2GHz, eight DDR5 memory channels and 96 PCIe 5.0 lanes to provide high memory and I / O bandwidth.

Alibaba claims the Yitian 710 can achieve 440 points in the SPECint2017 benchmark. This is comparable to the performance of a two-socket machine with a pair of Intel Xeon Platinum 8362 processors (64 cores in total at 2.8 GHz).

Alibaba subsidiary T-Head received the first samples of the Yitian 710 in mid-2021, sources said. The SoC will be used by Alibaba in its data centers and will not be sold outside of the corporation as a separate product or systems based on it.

A source:

Tom’s hardware