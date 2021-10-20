Alibaba shares soar 6% on news about the release of its own chips :: News :: RBC Investments

The company has developed a new proprietary processor for data centers. An additional positive for the securities was the news about the first trip of the founder of the company Jack Ma to Europe in more than a year.

Photo: Shutterstock



Alibaba shares soared 6.67% to HK $ 175.8 in Hong Kong stock exchange trading on Wednesday. At the preliminary session of the New York Stock Exchange, the securities of the Chinese company rise in price by 2% – up to $ 180 per ADR as of 11:32 Moscow time. On the eve of the auction in New York, the paper closed with an increase of 6.1% – up to $ 177.

Investor interest in Alibaba rose after the company unveiled the Yitian 710, a 5nm processor designed to support the tech company’s burgeoning cloud computing business. An additional positive for the securities was the message about the trip of the founder of Alibaba Jack Ma to Europe, writes CNBC. This is the first trip of a Chinese billionaire abroad in more than a year. Ma has barely appeared in public since October 2020 after a speech in which he publicly criticized China’s financial regulation system.

After that, the public offering of shares of the fintech giant Ant Group, owned by Alibaba, was suspended. Since then, China’s tech sector has come under scrutiny from regulators.

Alibaba and 40 questions for its business: is it profitable to buy shares now?



Alibaba owns major online marketplaces, fintech services, and is also the largest cloud provider in China. The company considers cloud services to be one of the key areas of business development. They now account for about 8% of the tech giant’s total revenue.

The company said Tuesday that it has developed its own data center chip based on the architecture of British semiconductor developer Arm, owned by SoftBank Group. The presentation of the new chips took place at the Apsara conference in Hangzhou on October 19. The company does not plan to sell the processors in the near future; they will be used in the company’s own data centers.

With the release of its own processors, it will no longer be dependent on American chip makers such as AMD and Intel. Alibaba has previously developed its own processors for use in artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things. Alibaba did not say which company will produce the new processors, Bloomberg writes. However, at the moment, only two companies in the world are capable of mass-producing 5nm chips – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and South Korean Samsung Electronics, the publication reported.

In August, the owner of one of the largest search engines in China, Baidu, announced the start of mass production of its own artificial intelligence chips. The world’s second largest smartphone manufacturer, Xiaomi, is also developing its own chip business.

Alibaba’s stock suddenly started to rally. Is it a trend change or not yet?

