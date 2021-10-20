Alibaba will release a server chip. How will this affect the stock?

What happened

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba has announced a new server chip. The processor, called Yitian 710, will be used in new servers called Panjiu. The chip and servers will not be sold directly. The corporation’s customers will buy cloud computing services.

The servers will be designed to run artificial intelligence applications. So far, the corporation has not announced when services based on the latest chip and server will become available to customers. The tech giant’s product, which has been in development since 2019, could be officially unveiled at Apsara’s annual developer conference this week in its hometown of Hangzhou.

It is also known that the corporation will not produce semiconductors itself, but will design them. The creation of the new chip was carried out based on the technologies of the British company Arm Holdings.

The trend to start developing their own chips, amid tensions around Taiwan, has recently been well traced among Chinese corporations. Huawei has already developed its own chips for smartphones, and Baidu raised funds this year to set up a separate semiconductor business.

Impact on stocks

Alibaba views cloud computing as a key driver of future business growth. They currently account for 8% of the company’s total revenue. The e-commerce giant’s cloud computing business posted modest growth in the second quarter after losing a major customer. Despite this, Alibaba is the largest cloud computing player in China.

Investors should not expect a quick positive effect on the company’s financial performance after the introduction of the new chip and servers. The corporation will report on the results for the III quarter on October 29. Analysts expect revenues in the region of $ 32.2 billion and earnings per share of $ 1.96.

Previously, the securities were recommended for speculative purchases for a share of no more than 2–4% of the portfolio in the event of a price correction to the range of $ 155–160.

The short-term target will be the range of $ 182-190, but it is better to observe the change in the technical picture and, when reversal signals appear, to close the position without waiting for the target to be reached.

Refinitiv analysts’ consensus forecast for Alibaba is $ 243 per share, up 45% from the last close. On the SPB Exchange, securities are available for trading under the ticker BABA…

BCS World of investments