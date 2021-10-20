Ambassador-appointed Poklonskaya published a photo in diplomatic form :: Politics :: RBC

Natalia Poklonskaya

(Photo: @PoklonskayaNV / Twitter)



Former Crimean prosecutor and ex-State Duma deputy Natalya Poklonskaya, whom Russian President Vladimir Putin appointed as the country’s ambassador to Cape Verde, posted the first photo in the uniform of the head of the diplomatic mission. Post about this she published on Twitter.

The set of the diplomatic uniform consists of a double-breasted black woolen jacket with gilded embroidery on the cuffs and collar, black woolen trousers, a white shirt and a gray silk tie, and a black woolen cap with a black patent visor. With him, the diplomat must wear black silk socks and black leather low shoes, as well as kid white gloves.

If he serves in a country with a hot climate, he is given white (light sand) clothing. For women, instead of uniforms, clothes “for special occasions” are provided. The website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that the uniform is needed only for official protocol diplomatic events, and wearing it is exclusively representative in nature.

Putin appointed Poklonskaya as Russia’s ambassador to Cape Verde on October 13. After that, the Ukrainian authorities, where Poklonskaya was accused of high treason, turned to the local administration with a question about the “criminal activities” of the new ambassador, in particular because of the events of 2014 in Ukraine and the annexation of Crimea to Russia.

Poklonskaya responded to calls from Kiev to extradite her from Cape Verde



Representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova, in response, stressed that Poklonskaya is endowed with “absolute diplomatic immunity” and advised Ukraine, first of all, “to apply Ukrainian justice on the territory of Ukraine”, and then “to take up Africa.” Poklonskaya characterized Kiev’s statement as “public disregard” for international law and pointed to Kiev’s “diplomatic ignorance”.