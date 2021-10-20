American press relishes Bill Gates’ personal life

“Did not draw boundaries between private and professional issues.” German media concern Axel Springer on the dismissal of Julian Reichelt. The editor-in-chief of the Bild newspaper was officially dismissed due to office romances. The story dragged on for a long time. And now he managed to prove: he was promoting the employees with whom he made informal connections. And those with whom he later parted, on the contrary, he lowered. Harassment in the usual sense is out of the question – there was no compulsion to have sex in any of the cases. What was, however, was the quote, “abuse of power for personal interests.” A very curious touch to the portrait, considering that it is Bild that is reputed to be almost the yellowest edition in Europe. Specializes in rinsing dirty linen and equally dirty fakes, including about Russia. By the way, in continuation of the topic of non-working relations. The American press sheds light on the details of Bill Gates’ personal life. Say, in addition to the sensational affair with a subordinate, which cost the businessman a seat on the Microsoft board of directors and his marriage to Melinda French, there were other episodes. Allegedly, at one time he offered to some employees to meet with him in a non-working environment. For example, have dinner. And although the matter did not go beyond words, these words themselves had a very serious impact on the corporate atmosphere.

For many years, the name of Bill Gates has been associated with a brilliant mind and huge money, but in the last couple of years, one of the richest people on the planet has added another one – a clumsy womanizer.

Awkwardly, he tried to get to know the employees both inside the office and outside, foreign media write. Gates also made timid attempts to flirt online. In 2007, he sent flirtatious letters to an ordinary Microsoft engineer, that is, a subordinate, separated from him by hundreds of steps of the career ladder.

Representatives of Gates deny the information, calling the allegations false rumors, but the press service of the IT giant testifies against the billionaire. According to The Wall Street Journal, Gates’ romantic correspondence fell into the hands of management. They did not remove him from work, only asking him to stop contact. The employee herself did not apply to the top management with complaints, although she was obliged by internal regulations.

“American corporations have clear rules that if you enter into a relationship with any employee, no matter whether with a boss or with a subordinate of your level, you must notify the appropriate” compliance “-bodies. Accordingly, they will decide , HR will decide what to do with you, “explains Evgeny Gordeev, founder of the Russian cryptocurrency community.

In such cases, companies conduct internal investigations to determine whether the relationship was voluntary or duress. If the lovers declare reciprocity, the commission, as a rule, goes to a meeting, trying to separate colleagues from different departments in order to minimize the conflict of interest. For example, a promotion unmotivated by qualifications and achievements. In addition, love is not eternal, and discord in relationships can greatly affect the efficiency of the work process. Moreover, if one of the pair is the general director of the entire holding.

“The second person could have had a romantic relationship in order to get some kind of benefit. But at the same time, she could have fears that if she broke up with him, it would affect her career in any way, because Bill Gates is an influential person who can influence a career not only within Microsoft itself, but also for a large number of companies, “says Vladimir Zykov, director of the Association of Professional Users of Social Networks and Messengers.

In addition to innocent correspondence, Gates also has two full-fledged novels in his resume – in 1992 and 2002. The second adultery forced the man to leave the board of directors.

Interestingly, Gates also met his ex-wife at work. Once Melinda French was his subordinate. Before the wedding, they managed to work together for seven years. It is noteworthy that Melinda did not immediately leave the company, leaving Microsoft only two years later, out of a desire to take care of children, and not because of a conflict of interest. It didn’t bother anyone then. Whether it is now, despite the complete reciprocity of intrigues, the reputation of the philanthropist has been spoiled. The new ethics does not see the difference, putting a verdict in such situations – harassment.

“So that a person is not accused of harassment, he must strictly act within the framework of business etiquette, and business etiquette, by the way, does not even approve of emoticons. Compliments should only be for work. beautiful legs, “and not even” how good you look. “Indeed, some of the men have suffered and some will still suffer undeservedly,” explains international etiquette expert Albina Kholgova.

However, the suffering of 65-year-old Gates is hardly possible. The creator Microsoft is estimated at $ 119 billion. And they will not be able to take away his condemnation in the press and blogs.