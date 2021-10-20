https://ria.ru/20211020/bombardirovschiki-1755305441.html
American strategic bombers flew over the Black Sea
American strategic bombers flew over the Black Sea – Russia news today
American strategic bombers flew over the Black Sea
2021-10-20
American strategic bombers flew over the Black Sea

US strategic bombers flew over the Black Sea during a visit by US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to the region, the US Air Force reported.
WASHINGTON, October 20 – RIA Novosti. US strategic bombers flew over the Black Sea during a visit by US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to the region, the US Air Force reported. The planes took off from a US base in Fairford, UK. During the flight, they refueled over the sea. Pentagon chief Austin is visiting Ukraine, Georgia and Romania these days. Last week, a pair of American strategic bombers B-1B Lancer flew over Lithuania near the Russian borders. Another B-1B was escorted by a Russian MiG-31 interceptor on Sunday over the Sea of Japan, and the activity of foreign reconnaissance aircraft and drones near the Russian borders has increased markedly recently. The Ministry of Defense has repeatedly called on Western partners to abandon such actions, but there was no reaction.
