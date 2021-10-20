https://ria.ru/20211020/bombardirovschiki-1755305441.html

American strategic bombers flew over the Black Sea

American strategic bombers flew over the Black Sea – Russia news today

American strategic bombers flew over the Black Sea

US strategic bombers flew over the Black Sea during a visit by US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to the region, the US Air Force reported. RIA Novosti, 20.10.2021

2021-10-20T00: 46

2021-10-20T00: 46

2021-10-20T01: 20

in the world

USA

NATO

us air force

lloyd austin

Russia

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/02/0b/1596934854_0:235:3071:1962_1920x0_80_0_0_ec82e0bdb6c145d9aac409057257adf5.jpg

WASHINGTON, October 20 – RIA Novosti. US strategic bombers flew over the Black Sea during a visit by US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to the region, the US Air Force reported. The planes took off from a US base in Fairford, UK. During the flight, they refueled over the sea. Pentagon chief Austin is visiting Ukraine, Georgia and Romania these days. Last week, a pair of American strategic bombers B-1B Lancer flew over Lithuania near the Russian borders. Another B-1B was escorted by a Russian MiG-31 interceptor on Sunday over the Sea of ​​Japan, and the activity of foreign reconnaissance aircraft and drones near the Russian borders has increased markedly recently. The Ministry of Defense has repeatedly called on Western partners to abandon such actions, but there was no reaction.

https://ria.ru/20211012/bombardirovschik-1754123063.html

USA

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/02/0b/1596935283_0-0:3335:2501_1920x0_80_0_0_338dd96530c822cf24a02422a64069fe.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

worldwide, united states, nato, united states air force, lloyd austin, russia