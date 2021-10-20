https://ria.ru/20211020/peresadka-1755319125.html

American surgeons successfully transplanted a pig kidney into a human

American surgeons successfully transplanted a pig kidney into a human

American surgeons successfully transplanted a pig kidney into a human

Surgeons in New York have performed a successful operation to transplant a kidney of a genetically modified pig to a human, the organ is functioning normally, the New York newspaper writes … RIA Novosti, 20.10.2021

2021-10-20T08: 31

2021-10-20T08: 31

2021-10-20T09: 39

WASHINGTON, October 20 – RIA Novosti. New York City surgeons performed a successful operation to transplant a kidney from a genetically modified pig to a human organ that is functioning normally, according to the New York Times. According to the operating surgeon Robert Montgomery, the kidney “almost immediately” began to produce urine and waste products. He believes that genetically modified pigs could potentially become a “sustainable and renewable” source of organs for transplantation. As the newspaper writes, if scientists find a way to grow components suitable for a person, this could already now solve the problems of one hundred thousand Americans who are in the queue for transplantation. Among them, more than 90 thousand need the kidney. The newspaper emphasizes that the results of the study have not yet been peer reviewed and have not been published.

