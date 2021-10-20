https://ria.ru/20211020/vzryv-1755309074.html
An explosion thundered in a shopping center near Voronezh
An explosion thundered in a shopping center near Voronezh – Russia news today
An explosion thundered in a shopping center near Voronezh
An explosion without ignition thundered in the Atlas shopping center in the city of Pavlovsk, Voronezh region, a spokesman for the … RIA Novosti, 20.10.2021 told RIA Novosti
2021-10-20T02: 34
2021-10-20T02: 34
2021-10-20T03: 42
incidents
Voronezh
Russia
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/02/13/1564960048_0:483:2782:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_09510bdd66e5249a37570d89eff52d33.jpg
VORONEZH, October 20 – RIA Novosti. An explosion without ignition thundered in the Atlas shopping center in the city of Pavlovsk, Voronezh region, a spokesman for a hotel located next to the shopping center told RIA Novosti. He added that no one had been evacuated from the shopping center. When asked by RIA Novosti how badly the building of the shopping center was damaged, he replied: “a little.” “So, the windows were turned,” the agency’s interlocutor clarified. “It is not connected (what happened – ed.) With gas. We drove out, checked the 50-meter zone, all underground utilities for gas pollution. No gas pollution was found anywhere. There was no leak – the building was not supplied with gas,” he said. According to Yandex.Maps data , in the shopping center “Atlas” there are shops, as well as a hairdresser, a communications salon, a bank branch.
Voronezh
Russia
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/02/13/1564960048_0-0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3af230f4c9680e52008c1aea0b7b312c.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
incidents, voronezh, russia
An explosion thundered in a shopping center near Voronezh
VORONEZH, October 20 – RIA Novosti. An explosion without ignition thundered in the Atlas shopping center in the city of Pavlovsk, Voronezh region, a representative of the hotel located next to the shopping center told RIA Novosti.
“It seems that an explosion occurred (in the Atlas shopping center) next to us. At 23.36 (Moscow time). There was one explosion. There was no fire. We are all there, there was no evacuation,” the agency’s interlocutor said.
He added that no one was evacuated from the mall.
When asked by RIA Novosti how badly the building of the shopping center was damaged, he replied: “a little.”
“So, I turned the windows open,” the agency’s interlocutor clarified.
As the duty officer of the Pavlovsky district gas service clarified in an interview with RIA Novosti, the affected shopping center was not supplied with gas. “It is not connected (what happened – ed.) With gas. We drove out, checked the 50-meter zone, all underground utilities for gas pollution. No gas pollution was found anywhere. There was no leak – the building was not supplied with gas,” he said.
According to Yandex.Maps, the Atlas shopping center houses stores, as well as a hairdresser, a communications salon, and a bank branch.