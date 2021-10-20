https://ria.ru/20211020/vzryv-1755309074.html

An explosion thundered in a shopping center near Voronezh

An explosion thundered in a shopping center near Voronezh – Russia news today

An explosion thundered in a shopping center near Voronezh

An explosion without ignition thundered in the Atlas shopping center in the city of Pavlovsk, Voronezh region, a spokesman for the … RIA Novosti, 20.10.2021 told RIA Novosti

2021-10-20T02: 34

2021-10-20T02: 34

2021-10-20T03: 42

incidents

Voronezh

Russia

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/02/13/1564960048_0:483:2782:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_09510bdd66e5249a37570d89eff52d33.jpg

VORONEZH, October 20 – RIA Novosti. An explosion without ignition thundered in the Atlas shopping center in the city of Pavlovsk, Voronezh region, a spokesman for a hotel located next to the shopping center told RIA Novosti. He added that no one had been evacuated from the shopping center. When asked by RIA Novosti how badly the building of the shopping center was damaged, he replied: “a little.” “So, the windows were turned,” the agency’s interlocutor clarified. “It is not connected (what happened – ed.) With gas. We drove out, checked the 50-meter zone, all underground utilities for gas pollution. No gas pollution was found anywhere. There was no leak – the building was not supplied with gas,” he said. According to Yandex.Maps data , in the shopping center “Atlas” there are shops, as well as a hairdresser, a communications salon, a bank branch.

Voronezh

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/02/13/1564960048_0-0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3af230f4c9680e52008c1aea0b7b312c.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

incidents, voronezh, russia