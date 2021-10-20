Spread chart between copper spot price and 3-month LME futures

On the London Metal Exchange (LME), an unprecedented squeeze is observed in the copper market: the spread between the spot price and quotations of 3-month futures reached $ 1103.5 per ton on Monday, October 18 (almost 10% – ProFinance.ru). On Tuesday, this figure returned to the $ 340 per tonne area, which, however, is still very far from any historical “norm”.

All of this was the result of a sharp increase in the volume of demand for the supply of physical metal under futures contracts, after which the copper stocks in the LME vault dropped to a 47-year low last week. A sharp decline in the metal available for delivery pushed up spot prices, which jumped from $ 9,000 to $ 10,550 per tonne between October 6 and 18. As a result of these events, the spread between the spot and three-month futures rose to a record $ 1100 + per tonne.

Schedule copper prices on LME at 1 week intervals

This prompted the LME management to intervene and make very unusual changes to the trading rules. In particular, today limits were set on the size of spreads between the nearest contracts, and the holders of some short positions received the right to avoid delivery on them.

The London copper market went into backwardation * back in the summer, when the market showed an obvious shortage of commodity assets in general and copper in particular.

* ProFinance.ru: backwardation is a market situation in which a near futures or spot is more expensive than a distant one. The opposite situation, in which the near future is cheaper than the far one, is called contango. The more contango, the more profitable it is to buy the product and keep it for sale at a higher price in the future.

Prepared by ProFinance.ru based on Bloomberg materials

