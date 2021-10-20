Angelina Jolie’s daughter Shiloh reshaped her sundress in her own way

The premiere of the fantasy film “The Eternals”, based on the MARVEL comic strip, in which Angelina Jolie played one of the main roles, took place yesterday in Los Angeles. The company of the actress consisted of five children, and the adopted daughter, 16-year-old Zakhara, attracted special attention. The girl put on her mother’s dress, in which Jolie shone at the Oscars in 2014.

My kids have mixed vintage looks, including my old Oscar dress. We relied on vintage and updated my old things, – Angelina told reporters at the premiere.

Angelina Jolie with children

But Zakhara was not the only one that evening who came out in an old outfit from her mother’s wardrobe. It turns out that her sister Shiloh, the daughter of Jolie and Pitt, was also wearing her mother’s dress, which was not immediately recognized. Angelina wore this sand-colored summer dress with straps this summer when visiting an apiary at the French Observatory of Apiology as a UN Goodwill Ambassador and an ambassador for the Guerlain-UNESCO Women for Bees program. It was him that Shiloh put on at the event. True, the sundress has undergone significant changes: its cut has become asymmetrical, but it remains quite recognizable. This is what Jolie meant when she said “updated.”

By the way, until recently Shiloh did not wear dresses at all. The girl dressed exclusively in men’s clothing, and at some point asked to call herself John and even, as Western media wrote, was undergoing hormone therapy, preparing to change her sex.

The fight for the environment and rational consumption is a trend not only in Hollywood, but all over the world. Jolie managed to instill this quality in her children. Who else from the star children was inspired by the images of their star mothers, we wrote here.

Aejelina and her daughter Shiloh