Aso volcano erupts in Japan | News | News

Aso volcano erupted in the Japanese prefecture of Kumamoto. This was announced on Wednesday, October 20, by the Kyodo agency.

The General Meteorological Office of Japan raised the level of danger to the third of five possible and warned local residents that debris of various rocks could be thrown up to 2 km away, which poses a threat to those who will approach the volcano.

It is specified that the Aso volcano is located on a mountain with a height of about 800 m. Not far from it is the village of Toshima, whose inhabitants may be in danger due to the eruption.

The Japanese Cabinet of Ministers is collecting data on the situation in the area of ​​a natural disaster, Deputy Secretary General of the Cabinet of Ministers Yoshihiko Isozaki said at a press conference in Tokyo. No data on casualties and damage were reported.

It is known that Aso is one of the largest volcanoes in the world. Its height is 1592 m.The last time the volcano erupted in 2019.

On September 30, the authorities of the Canary island of Palma announced the introduction of the exclusion zone after the lava from the volcanic eruption reached the ocean. These measures were necessary because toxic fumes were generated as a result of contact with water.

On the same day, families who lost their homes received € 10.5 million in financial aid. Due to the volcanic eruption, which began on October 11, 589 houses were destroyed. Almost 260 hectares are covered with lava flows. More than 20 km of roads were destroyed on the island. According to local media estimates, the damage from the natural disaster exceeded € 400 million.