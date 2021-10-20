https://ria.ru/20211020/izverzhenie-1755315092.html

Aso volcano erupts in Japan

Aso volcano erupted in Japan – Russia news today

Aso volcano erupts in Japan

Aso volcano erupted in southwestern Japan in Kumamoto prefecture, Japan’s main meteorological office said. RIA Novosti, 20.10.2021

2021-10-20T06: 42

2021-10-20T06: 42

2021-10-20T10: 58

in the world

Japan

kumamoto (prefecture)

news – tourism

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/125045/32/1250453252_0:62:3201:1862_1920x0_80_0_0_2088aae4682fc33ce6b25e76a7059d1d.jpg

TOKYO, October 20 – RIA Novosti. Aso volcano erupted in southwestern Japan in Kumamoto prefecture, Japan’s main meteorological office said in a column of smoke and ash that rose to an altitude of 3,500 meters. The ejection of volcanic stones at a distance of 1 kilometer was recorded. Meteorologists warn about the danger of stones throwing and pyroclastic flows up to 2 kilometers away. Meteorologists have raised the level of danger to the third of five possible, which means a ban on approaching and climbing the mountain. 130 kilometers from the volcano is the Ikata NPP. Aso volcano consists of from the volcanic chain, one of the most active in which is Nakadake. During the eruption in September 2017, a column of ash and smoke rose to a height of 2,000 meters. During the eruption in 1953, 90 people were injured by the release of stones. In 1958, the eruption killed 12 people due to the release of stones, and in 1979, during an explosive eruption, 3 people died. By this hour, information about the victims and damage was not received.

https://ria.ru/20211020/pepel-1755311483.html

Japan

kumamoto (prefecture)

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/125045/32/1250453252_283-0:2766:1862_1920x0_80_0_0_70ab5a97ff85443376e9139bff17b516.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

in the world, japan, kumamoto (prefecture), news – tourism