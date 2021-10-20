Balbeck reacted to the statement of the NATO Secretary General about the suspension of the work of the Russian mission

Political scientist Ruslan Balbek commented in an interview with RT on the statement of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg that Russia’s decision to suspend the mission does not facilitate dialogue, but the alliance remains open to contacts.

“Unfortunately, by dialogue NATO means the surrender of Russian interests unilaterally. I think that we will gain more if we stop such “cooperation”. Of course, NATO tells us about the importance of cooperation, about the fact that we are not enemies, but we ourselves are calmly moving weapons to our borders, “Balbek said.

According to him, “the time has come to transfer relations with NATO into a new format.”

“If we are friends, then remove the missiles, and if we are enemies, then we will decide for ourselves how to ensure national security. We no longer have doubts about NATO’s intentions regarding Russia … So let them decide who Russia and NATO really are, we have made our choice, ”the expert concluded.

Earlier, Stoltenberg commented on the suspension of the work of the Russian mission.

He noted that NATO remains open to contacts, adding that the alliance supports the idea of ​​creating arms control mechanisms with the participation of Russia and China.

On October 18, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov announced that the activities of the military communications mission and the NATO information bureau in Moscow were suspended. He also said that Russia is suspending the work of the Russian permanent mission to NATO.

This decision was made after the expulsion of eight employees of the Russian mission under the alliance and the reduction of two more positions.