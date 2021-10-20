Bank of Israel Experiments with Crypto Shekel Based on Ethereum Technology

The Bank of Israel recently conducted an isolated experiment with the issuance of digital currency, the Globes newspaper reported, citing Yoav Sofer, director of the digital shekel project at the central bank.

As part of an experiment based on the Ethereum blockchain technology platform, the Bank of Israel technology department created an isolated space where the central bank could issue tokens representing digital shekels and distribute them to e-wallets created for members of the experimental group. The members of the group, accordingly, could transfer their crypto-shekels to each other.

Sofer emphasized that the Ethereum technology was chosen for the experiment solely for reasons of convenience and accessibility, and that the experiment has nothing to do with the Ethereum cryptocurrency: “We wanted to test the idea, evaluate its pros and cons.”

Recall that in May 2021, the Bank of Israel published a report on preparations for the release of the state cryptocurrency, the digital shekel, to receive public feedback.

The report was prepared by a special commission headed by the Deputy Chairman of the Central Bank Andrew Abir.

At the moment, we are not talking about practical implementation, but only about considering the arguments for and against the crypto shekel.

It should be emphasized that we are not talking about an ordinary cryptocurrency such as Bitcoin, that is, a decentralized payment system, the emission of which is not controlled by any authority. An example of a national cryptocurrency is the Chinese digital yuan, which has been issued by the PRC authorities in recent months in a test mode.

