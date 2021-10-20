Bankers are taken under protection – Economics – Kommersant

The Supreme Court of the Russian Federation (VS) has protected top managers and owners of bankrupt banks from the general prosecution of subsidiary liability. The influence of the defendant and the negative consequences for the credit institution must be “significant”, and the preliminary approval of loans by specialized departments can remove claims from the head who signed the deal, the economic board admitted. According to lawyers, the VS wants to balance the excessively pro-creditor practice, and now it will be more difficult for the Deposit Insurance Agency (DIA) to prove the guilt of the bankers. But mitigation also carries risks of abuse by the latter.

The Supreme Court issued a decision limiting the possibilities of attracting bankers to subsidiary liability for the debts of their credit institution. As part of the bankruptcy of Baltika Bank, which has lasted for more than five years (declared bankrupt in February 2016), the DIA (bankruptcy commissioner) demanded to bring to subsidiary liability for 11 billion rubles. five top managers. The complaints were typical: unprofitable transactions and bad debt formation.

In particular, the defendants were accused of extraditing almost 3 billion rubles to “technical companies”. without liquid collateral, exchange of rights of claim in the amount of RUB 190 million. on bank bills and then making them into the authorized capital of a company that did not conduct business. The first instance attracted two people to the subsidy, but the appeal and cassation added three more, including board member Galina Rogovets and board member Oleg Klepikov, who were found guilty of unprofitable transactions for the bank.

Galina Rogovets and Oleg Klepikov appealed these decisions to the Supreme Court, insisting that it was not clear from the judicial acts what their fault was. So, Galina Rogovets claimed that she did not issue the loans imputed to her, and Oleg Klepikov said that the debt on the loans agreed by him was partially repaid, while the bills were brought into the “empty” company after he left the bank.

The case was transferred to the Economic Board of the Armed Forces, which overturned the decisions on bringing the two bankers to subsidiary liability, harshly criticizing the DIA’s arguments and their assessment by lower courts.

Thus, the board stressed that it is necessary to take into account the materiality of both the figure of the defendant and his influence, as well as the negative consequences of his actions regarding the scale of the bank’s activities.

The peculiarity of banks is that “they carry out a fairly large-scale activity in the financial market, which necessitates the presence of a significant number of employees in their staff,” while their work is “strictly and in detail regulated,” said VS. Persons whose actions have directly led to bankruptcy may be involved in the “subsidiary”.

You should also find out if the top manager was the initiator and potential beneficiary. Moreover, “the unprofitableness of the transaction itself cannot serve as an unconditional confirmation of the existence of grounds for bringing to subsidiary liability,” the board admitted. In addition, actions to conclude a transaction are assumed to be reasonable and good faith if corporate approval rules are followed, and its disadvantage was not obvious, VS said.

With respect to the disputed borrowers of Baltika, an audit was carried out, their financial condition was assessed, there are professional judgments and information about collateral.

There is no evidence that the defendants signed the loan agreements contrary to the conclusions or without the approval of the relevant committees, as well as evidence of their connection with the borrowers.

At the same time, the actual beneficiary of the bank, who controlled the main operations, was Vasily Kosolapov, who coordinated the unprofitable transactions, and the involvement of Oleg Klepikov and Galina Rogovets in them was “not established”, concluded the Supreme Court.

Lawyers believe that the Supreme Court is trying to unfold the practice, which has developed in favor of the DIA, of en masse bringing bankers to subsidiary liability. Pepeliaev Group’s partner Yulia Litovtseva calls the decision on Baltika “balanced and consistent with the true purpose of such a tough instrument as subsidiary liability”.

“The latest VS practice is a black band for the DIA,” agrees Julia Mikhalchuk, advisor to Saveliev, Batanov & Partners. She notes that the Supreme Court is developing the criteria for the “subsidiary”, named in June 2020 in the Teplouchet case, but in practice, until now, the courts have rarely agreed to take them into account. Now it will be more difficult for the DIA to prove the defendants’ guilt, Ms. Litovtseva is sure, since it will have to analyze the deviation of their actions from corporate standards and justify the existence of criteria determined by the Supreme Court.

Nikita Filippov, head of the De jure law office, finds it interesting that the court singled out as the bank’s features “not only detailed regulation of each action and their corporate nature, but also a multi-stage procedure for agreeing decisions”.

Egor Kovalev, the lawyer of the Delcredere spacecraft, believes that the decision of the Supreme Court will make it possible to more accurately “differentiate the managers of the insolvent credit institution into honest and not”. He adds that not always all members of the collegial governing body who approved a deal are equally responsible for its consequences. “In a normally functioning bank, the governing bodies make decisions on transactions based on the opinions of diverse specialists and preliminary decisions of the competent authorities,” says Mr. Kovalev. Previously, the courts often proceeded from the assumption that top managers should recheck everything and be held accountable for the actions of specialized departments, explains Yulia Mikhalchuk.

Ms Litovtseva believes that the application of the position of the Supreme Court will significantly reduce the number of bankers involved in the “subsidy”. At the same time, she does not see the big risks that unscrupulous persons will remain unpunished, since the DIA remains “a lot of tools and presumptions, and most importantly – the broadest access to the debtor’s documentation.”

However, Mr. Filippov sees in the mitigation of the practice the risks that top managers of banks will begin to “cover up unprofitable deals with formal conclusions of their subordinates in order to avoid subsidiary liability”. Ordinary employees and middle managers cannot be attracted to the subsidiary, adds Yulia Mikhalchuk, but it is possible, for example, to recover the damage caused from them.

