Bashkiria will not introduce additional days off in addition to federal

On October 20, the Head of Bashkortostan, Radiy Khabirov, held a meeting of the operational headquarters to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection in the region. On the agenda is an increase in the rate of vaccination against COVID-19 and the introduction of a non-working day regime from October 30 to November 7.

– Today, Russian President Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin, at a meeting with members of the Government of the country, supported the initiative to declare a period of non-working days from October 30 to November 7, – said Radiy Khabirov and offered to discuss the current situation with the spread of coronavirus infection in Bashkortostan.

As Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Health of the Republic of Belarus Maxim Zabelin noted, the situation with the incidence of COVID-19 in the republic is severe, but stable. The rates of vaccination are gradually increasing, according to them, Bashkortostan is in the top five leading regions in the country. Over the past day, 36,886 people were vaccinated, of which 22,561 were vaccinated with the first component. In total, 1 479 634 people were vaccinated with the first component in the republic, 1 274 766 people have fully completed vaccination.

The total number of cases of coronavirus infection in Bashkortostan as of October 20 is 78 805 people. During the day, 668 new cases of COVID-19 infection were confirmed.

At the meeting of the headquarters, they also discussed the implementation of restrictive measures for unvaccinated residents, which were introduced in the region by the decree of the Head of Bashkortostan, Radiy Khabirov.

– 145 vaccination points continue to work in the republic. Mobile points in Ufa operate in the Toratau Congress Hall, the Bashkiria Lifestyle Center, the Planeta and Karusel shopping centers, Maksim Zabelin recalled. – The introduction of non-working days from October 30 to November 7 is a very important and timely decision. This will allow breaking the chain of social infections, and medical organizations – to form additional resources and reserves to fight the coronavirus.

From October 21, in order to strengthen targeted assistance to elderly people over 65, social workers will begin rounds, they will clarify their health status and the need for additional support.