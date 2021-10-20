Bavarians have modernized the most powerful “penny” :: Autonews

BMW has unveiled an upgraded version of the most powerful modification of the new generation 1-Series hatchback – the M135i xDrive. The car underwent significant technical improvements less than three years after its premiere. The main changes were made to the suspension of the sports hatchback, which improved its handling. Engineers used new springs and shock absorbers, which had a positive effect on the level of roll when cornering. In addition, the rear suspension trailing arm mountings were changed, and a new hydraulic mount was used at the front.

The rest of the changes turned out to be minor. For example, the back pressure in the exhaust system has been reduced in order to change the sound of the exhaust operation. Plus, the specialists reconfigured and amplified the artificial sound of the engine supplied to the cabin through the speakers of the audio system. As for the external modifications, three new shades have been added to the palette of available body colors for the smallest sports car BMW: Sao Paulo Yellow (yellow) Frozen Orange (orange) and Frozen Pure Gray (gray).