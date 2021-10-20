“Beeline” turned into “Beeline” – now the operator is on your side

Beeline

Beeline presented an updated brand, logo and slogan. The brand name now always has a lowercase spelling – “beeline”. The company emphasizes that such a spelling is intended to emphasize the “humanity, simplicity and digitality” of the brand. The updates are intended to illustrate the beginning of a major change in the company.

In recent years, people are increasingly declining and writing with a small letter many words. And it’s not because they don’t know how to do it right. And because it is more convenient and faster that way. The company strives to be closer to people, in this regard, “Beeline” has updated its brand. The Beeline company believes that today, more than ever, it is very important for the consumer that the brand not only entertains him, but also understands, hears, shares his problems and offers the solutions that he really needs. Therefore, in the center of the renewed brand is an ordinary person with his character, characteristics, worries and needs.

The essence of the brand is reflected in the new slogan “On your side”. Beeline is on the side of its customers, ready to support them in achieving their goals and objectives. Over time, this message will be broadcast not only through communication, visual identity and products, but also through services and experience of interacting with the brand. Now the operator is only at the beginning of the change process.

Together with the company, the logo acquires dynamism and liveliness, and at the same time turns its face to the person without losing recognition. A corporate gradient comes to the images. In this gradient, the operator put love for his customers, because in each of them the company sees individuality, inner light.

At the center of the company’s new advertising platform is an ordinary person, with his own character, with his own characteristics and needs. Campaign heroes will be ordinary people with all their special character traits, habits, desires and needs.

Yulia Galina, director of brand and marketing communications at Beeline: “We expect that after seeing our updated branding and logo, consumers will understand that we are changing and trying to become better. The client is our most important value. We understand that all clients are different, each has its own character, views of the world, tasks at a particular moment in life and different needs. Sociable and withdrawn, imperturbable and emotional, carried away by one thing and indifferent to something else. And this individuality of each person makes him bright and interesting. We support each of our clients, regardless of how much we agree with them. Every employee of the company in his daily work does everything possible to understand each client and find a solution that is right for him. “

The new brand was developed by Contrapunto agency from the BBDO group of agencies. The advertising campaigns were developed by the Leo Burnett Moscow agency.

What Beeline does to be on your side can be seen in this film.