https://ria.ru/20211020/nato-1755483533.html

Belgian political scientist assessed the possibility of dialogue between Russia and NATO

Belgian political scientist assessed the possibility of a dialogue between Russia and NATO – RIA Novosti, 20.10.2021

Belgian political scientist assessed the possibility of dialogue between Russia and NATO

Despite the suspension of the work of the Permanent Mission of Russia to NATO, both sides retain space for dialogue, including on diplomatic … RIA Novosti, 20.10.2021

2021-10-20T20: 52

2021-10-20T20: 52

2021-10-20T20: 52

in the world

jens stoltenberg

Belgium

NATO

Russia-NATO Council

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/07/1753539348_0:187:3310:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_276a311b25d7f752de7d04193bdcd942.jpg

BRUSSELS, October 20 – RIA Novosti. Despite the suspension of the work of the Permanent Mission of Russia to NATO, both sides retain space for dialogue, including through diplomatic channels, believes Tanguy de Wild, a professor of political science at the Leuven Catholic University of Belgium. it is about diplomacy … Both sides will not stop contacts, “the expert told RIA Novosti. He expressed confidence that the Russian embassy in Belgium will be able to represent Russia in NATO, whose headquarters is located in the Belgian capital. The expert believes that in this regard it is especially important bilateral dialogue between Russia and the United States as a leading NATO power. He recalled the meeting of Russian Presidents Vladimir Putin and the United States, Joe Biden in Geneva, at which, among other things, the topic of arms reduction and the fight against cyber attacks were discussed. “Bilateral contacts continue at a high level. Such contacts are likely to involve the ambassadors of Western countries in Russia. As for NATO, specific military issues discussed with Russia, such discussions are likely to be limited in the near future,” the source said. However, he admitted that communication within the Russia-NATO Council is more effective than bilateral meetings, so the expert did not rule out some warming in relations between Moscow and the alliance for several months. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Monday announced Russia’s response to the withdrawal accreditations of diplomats to NATO: in addition to the suspension of the NATO military liaison mission in Moscow, its information bureau is also shutting down. The Russian permanent mission to NATO also suspends work from November 1 or a little later. For contacts with Russia, the alliance should now contact the Russian ambassador to Belgium. NATO previously announced that it had revoked the accreditation of eight employees of the Russian mission to the alliance and reduced the number of accreditations for the Russian Federation to 10. At the same time, according to Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, NATO remains open for a meaningful dialogue with Russia and will continue to call for a meeting within the NATO-Russia Council.

https://ria.ru/20211020/nato-1755437956.html

https://ria.ru/20211020/germaniya-1755433198.html

Belgium

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/07/1753539348_519-0:3251:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8bbf4fe85779eccface8b7da02801da8.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

worldwide, jens stoltenberg, belgium, nato, russia-nato council