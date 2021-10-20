Belousov offered to provide grants to businesses from affected industries

First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov proposed to Russian President Vladimir Putin to provide small and medium-sized companies from industries affected by the coronavirus pandemic with one-time grants. The meeting was broadcast by the Russia 24 TV channel. In response, the head of state instructed the government to implement the announced initiatives.
“In the affected industries, where mainly small and medium-sized businesses are represented, just as we did last spring, to make a lump sum payment of grants in the amount of one minimum wage per employee,” Belousov said.
Companies from a number of industries will be able to receive grants – sports, hotel business, catering, additional education, consumer services, culture, leisure and entertainment and some others, Belousov explained. The implementation of the measure will require about 27 billion rubles, it will cover about 2 million people. The grants are expected to enable companies to cover approximately half of the revenue shortfall.
According to Belousov, funds should be provided to enterprises on a “declarative basis”. Companies will be able to apply remotely through the Federal Tax Service. Belousov suggested accepting documents from November 1 to December 15, and providing funds from November 15 to December 31. It is assumed that the money will be received by the organization within 8 working days after the receipt of the application from it.
As another support measure, Belousov proposed to restore the loan program “FOT 3.0”, which operated from March to July this year. According to it, SMEs will be able to get a loan in the amount calculated according to the formula one minimum wage per employee, multiplied by 12 months. At the same time, the company will be free of any loan payments for the first six months. Over the next 12 months, she will need to repay the loan in equal installments. The loan rate will be 3% per annum.
At the same time, Belousov said that the provision of loans should be “linked” with the need to maintain the number of employees. So, throughout the entire term of servicing the loan, the company should not fire more than 10% of its employees. This requirement will be written down in loan agreements. If this condition is violated, the company will “drop out” from the preferential program and will be forced to repay the loan at the full rate of about 10% per annum.
Belousov explained that the grants will compensate for the expenses of enterprises on the payment of wages. At the same time, loans will help with the payment of taxes, rent and utility bills. The government estimates that the second measure will reach approximately 1.2 million people.
Belousov noted that the daily drop in the cash turnover of enterprises from the affected industries due to the restrictions in force during the coronavirus pandemic is approximately 25-30%. In Moscow, when it was possible to visit catering establishments only by a QR code confirming the passage of vaccination against COVID-19, the fact of transferring this disease or the presence of a negative PCR test, the drop was about 35%.
“In the country as a whole, the losses are estimated at about 4 billion rubles. per day. Accordingly, counting on a two-week pause, for two-week working days, this is about 60 billion rubles, “Belousov said, adding that this estimate does not take into account the sphere of non-food trade.
Today, Putin supported the proposal of Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova to introduce a non-working day regime throughout the country from October 30 to November 7, with the preservation of wages due to the situation with the coronavirus. In regions with the most difficult situation, the non-working day regime may begin as early as 23 October.