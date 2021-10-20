Belousov offered to provide grants to businesses from affected industries

As another support measure, Belousov proposed to restore the loan program “FOT 3.0”, which operated from March to July this year. According to it, SMEs will be able to get a loan in the amount calculated according to the formula one minimum wage per employee, multiplied by 12 months. At the same time, the company will be free of any loan payments for the first six months. Over the next 12 months, she will need to repay the loan in equal installments. The loan rate will be 3% per annum.