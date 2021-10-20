Best Defense Offense: Trump Strikes Back

Former US President Donald Trump has filed a federal lawsuit against a House Committee of Representatives that is investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol. The Trump headquarters calls the proceedings against the former American administration a search for compromising evidence at random. Opponents of the ex-president consider the lawsuit a political ploy. What can it lead to?

The best defense is going on the offensive, because Donald Trump strikes back at Congressmen. The former president through the courts demands to prohibit the House of Representatives from disclosing documents that would relate to the activities of the previous administration. They say, just give the democrats free rein and pull out whatever they want. Here is a snippet of the claim:

– The committee’s demand is an annoying and illegal collection of compromising evidence, which Biden openly encourages and which was created for the sake of an anti-constitutional investigation against President Trump and his administration. Our laws do not allow such actions against the former president and his closest advisers.

The investigation, which is leading in the wake of the storming of the Capitol near Trump, is called biased. Say, the committee is not looking for the truth, but is conducting a witch hunt

Time is running out for loud statements and legal squabbles. In a year, the midterm elections to Congress, and there the Republicans can again become the majority. In general, Trump needs to hold out, and his opponents put the squeeze on Trump as quickly as possible.

“I think this is a very weak lawsuit. Trump does not have the ability to prevent the operation of a separate branch of government,” said CNN correspondent Carrie Cordero.

True, the trust of those who support Trump is definitely not worth counting on. The divided country cannot be glued together by the Washington processes. Everything is exactly the opposite.

If the court nevertheless sides with Trump and allows him to review the documents before handing them over to congressmen, it could take years to review. And there will already be someone else in the White House, not Joe Biden. Biden refused Trump.

“The President of the United States is not Donald Trump, the President of the United States is Joe Biden. He has already made it clear that if the right to executive privilege is claimed, the need of Congress for information is put higher. There is a precedent. Richard Nixon has already tried to do the same. that both former President Trump and he lost, “Rep. Zoe Lofgren said.

Trump is resisting, and his former chief strategist Steve Bannon is resisting. Congressmen demand him on the carpet, but he does not go. If Bannon does not change his mind, which is unlikely, he will be accused of contempt of court.

If the committee squeezes, the document will be submitted to a vote in the House of Representatives, where the Democrats have a majority. Lead to the fact that Bannon was brought to Capitol Hill with the approval of the attorney. Plus, Trump’s associate could face a fine and up to a year in prison.

For January 6, even the police are arrested, as happened with Michael Riley. He is charged with the fact that, as a Capitol police officer, he corresponded with one of the participants in the assault. Riley’s online buddy provided valuable advice in his situation. He offered to remove photos and videos and even shared the details of the investigation known to him, that is, obstructed the investigation.

The other day, Riley, who is on forced administrative leave, appeared before a judge online. The judge has left him at large for the time being until the next hearing. However, they took a recognizance not to leave the policeman and forbade him to carry firearms.

Among those who stormed the Capitol, 674 people have already been arrested.