Biden’s failures could turn him into a lame duck – InoTV

Joe Biden’s presidency is fraught with many different problems, writes Die Welt. Failures in the fight against the pandemic, the lack of a coherent strategy towards China, chaos in Congress and the crisis on the border with Mexico brought down the politician’s rating. As the newspaper notes, if next year the Democrats lose their majority in the House of Representatives, then Biden runs the risk of becoming a “lame duck”.

US President Joe Biden faces a number of challenges, Die Welt writes. The latest was the chaos in Congress sparked by the debate over the adoption of Biden’s multibillion-dollar climate and welfare program. Two Democratic senators opposed, making it impossible to endorse the program. As the newspaper notes, mistrust within the Democratic Party has grown so much that now there are problems even with the approval of a much less expensive and controversial infrastructure program.

As the newspaper notes, the Democrats have always been annoyed when Donald Trump proposed to impose penalties against China, but now they realized that the soft course towards Beijing does not work. Biden talks about the need for change, but during his eight months in office as president, he never proposed a coherent strategy towards the PRC, Die Welt notes. In fact, Biden continues the course of his unloved predecessor, Trump, without lifting the trade tariffs he imposed. US Treasury Chief Janet Yellen recently noted that duties on imports from China are hurting American consumers.

Another problem is the coronavirus pandemic, the newspaper writes. Since the beginning of the epidemic, the number of victims in the United States has already reached 700 thousand people. It is noted that the death rate in the United States is twice as high as, for example, in the Federal Republic of Germany. At the same time, on July 4, Biden, speaking at the White House, said that “today we are closer than ever to independence from this deadly virus. ” However, this statement turned out to be premature, notes Die Welt: at the end of July, Biden again had to wear a mask during public appearances. Only 56% of the US population is currently fully vaccinated against coronavirus. Many Americans don’t trust the government. The pandemic has exposed deficiencies in the healthcare system and lowered life expectancy. PCR tests are now virtually unavailable and are also significantly more expensive than in other developed countries.

Migration policy remains the weak point of the Biden administration, says Die Welt. The crisis on the border with Mexico has not yet been resolved: in July and August, the US border service recorded 200,000 attempts to illegally cross the US-Mexican border. At the same time, Biden’s course on migration is actually no different from the course of his predecessor Donald Trump, the newspaper notes: Biden uses the situation with the pandemic as an excuse to deport any person trying to cross the border.

The popularity and high ratings with which Biden assumed the presidency have long disappeared, writes Die Welt. With his inconsistent coronavirus policy and failure to comply with campaign promises, he has lost much of the public’s trust. According to Gallup, Biden’s rating dropped to 43%. As the newspaper notes, if next year the Democrats lose their majority in the House of Representatives, then Biden will become a “lame duck.”