Bitcoin has risen in price to $ 64.4 thousand and updated the maximum since April :: RBC.Crypto

The cost of the first cryptocurrency approached its peak values ​​of $ 64.8 thousand. Before the record is updated, the asset remains less than 1% growth

On the night of October 20, the bitcoin rate on the Binance crypto exchange reached a peak since mid-April at around $ 64.4 thousand. The first cryptocurrency approached a historical maximum of $ 64.8 thousand. To update the price record, the asset still needs to rise in price by 0.6%.

As of 9:45 Moscow time, bitcoin is trading at $ 63.7 thousand. Over the past day, the cost of the cryptocurrency has grown by 3%. Its market capitalization exceeded $ 1.2 trillion with daily trading volumes of $ 39 billion, according to CoinGecko.

Bitcoin rose sharply after the first exchange-traded fund (ETF) based on bitcoin futures of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME Group) began trading in the US yesterday. The Bitcoin Strategy ETF from ProShares is listed under the ticker BITO on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

Earlier, the head of macroeconomic research at Fidelity Investments, Jurrien Timmer, predicted that the price of bitcoin could reach $ 100,000 by 2023. According to Timmer, the situation on the crypto market does not look like a bubble, and the rise in the price of bitcoin by more than a third since the beginning of October is caused by the organic growth in demand for the asset.

