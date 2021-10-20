Bitcoin has risen in price to 66 thousand dollars. The rise in the rate is associated with the start of trading in bitcoin futures in the USA

Bitcoin cryptocurrency has risen in price to 66 thousand dollars, having updated the maximum since April. Since the beginning of Wednesday, the price of bitcoin has risen more than 6%. Another major cryptocurrency, Ethereum, is also growing. The day before, the first ETF based on bitcoin futures began trading in the United States.

The wave of growth in bitcoin began at about 2 p.m. on Wednesday (about 4 p.m. Moscow time). From the level of 64.4 thousand dollars, the currency reached 66.8 thousand in about an hour, after which it rebounded and began to fall.

This is a fairly large increase in one day, but Bitcoin has been growing quite steadily since the end of September, from the $ 41K mark.

Thus, the price of the cryptocurrency has renewed its maximum since April 14, when it cost 63.6 thousand dollars.

