Bitcoin has risen in price to 66 thousand dollars. The rise in the rate is associated with the start of trading in bitcoin futures in the USA

3 hours ago

Photo author, Getty Images

Bitcoin cryptocurrency has risen in price to 66 thousand dollars, having updated the maximum since April. Since the beginning of Wednesday, the price of bitcoin has risen more than 6%. Another major cryptocurrency, Ethereum, is also growing. The day before, the first ETF based on bitcoin futures began trading in the United States.

The wave of growth in bitcoin began at about 2 p.m. on Wednesday (about 4 p.m. Moscow time). From the level of 64.4 thousand dollars, the currency reached 66.8 thousand in about an hour, after which it rebounded and began to fall.

This is a fairly large increase in one day, but Bitcoin has been growing quite steadily since the end of September, from the $ 41K mark.

Thus, the price of the cryptocurrency has renewed its maximum since April 14, when it cost 63.6 thousand dollars.

Ethereum is also growing – since the beginning of Wednesday it has gained 6.3% and overcame the $ 4,000 barrier. The currency did not break the May annual record of 4182 dollars, but it is close enough to it.

Many observers associate the growth of cryptocurrency, and especially bitcoin, with the start of trading in the United States of the first exchange-traded fund (ETF) based on bitcoin futures, which have been traded on the Chicago Stock Exchange since 2017. This means that investors on the New York Stock Exchange will have the opportunity to play in the cryptocurrency market through their brokerage account, that is, through a regulated mechanism.

However, Bitcoin’s past highs have been short-term. In May, the cryptocurrency showed the most serious one-day fall since March last year – at one point the rate fell by about 30%. Other notable cryptocurrencies, Ethereum and Dogecoin (DOGE), lost 25% and 29%, respectively.

This happened after Beijing banned financial institutions and companies from providing services related to the exchange of cryptocurrencies and warned investors about the dangers of speculative trading.

Earlier, in March, businessman Elon Musk unexpectedly announced that his Tesla company would accept payments for cars in bitcoins. In addition, he himself invested $ 1.5 billion in digital currency. After that, Bitcoin immediately grew.

However, Musk soon changed his mind, explaining that cryptocurrencies in their current form pose a threat to the environment. Bitcoin fell.