https://ria.ru/20211020/bitkoin-1755441317.html
Bitcoin price has renewed its all-time high
Bitcoin price has renewed its all-time high – Russia news today
Bitcoin price has renewed its all-time high
The bitcoin rate has set a new all-time high, reaching $ 66.1 thousand, according to trading data. RIA Novosti, 20.10.2021
2021-10-20T17: 00
2021-10-20T17: 00
2021-10-20T18: 14
economy
in the world
dollar
bitcoin
cryptocurrency
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/152692/77/1526927752_0-0:3165:1781_1920x0_80_0_0_dbd39d3b5db3325ee07bd3a62ebb2302.jpg
MOSCOW, October 20 – RIA Novosti. The bitcoin rate set a new historical maximum, reaching a mark of 66.1 thousand dollars, according to trading data. On the largest cryptocurrency exchange Binance, as of 16:50 Moscow time, it rose 4.47% to 65.67 thousand dollars. and minutes earlier, it updated its historical maximum. According to the CoinMarketCap portal, which calculates the average price for more than 20 exchanges, by this time bitcoin was growing in price by 4.48%. The dynamics are given per day. The previous record was shown by the cryptocurrency in April: then its value increased to 64.85 thousand dollars. Since the beginning of October, when the rate was 43.82 thousand dollars, bitcoin has risen in price by one and a half times. The price of the cryptocurrency has returned to growth after the September decline of seven percent. It followed a two-month increase in July and August – a total of almost 35%. Bitcoin, bitcoin is an electronic currency, which is based on a public ledger called the blockchain, or “blockchain”. It is stored by all clients (participants) of the payment system and contains the entire history of transactions on the Network. Bitcoin is completely anonymous, and its rate is regulated only by the market based on supply and demand.
https://ria.ru/20211006/bitkoin-1753328550.html
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/152692/77/1526927752_434-0:3165:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7a8dc50d77fc09f85a8dad3a2a894935.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
economy, in the world, dollar, bitcoin, cryptocurrency
Bitcoin price has renewed its all-time high
On the Binance exchange, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in terms of trading volume, as of 16:50 Moscow time, bitcoin rose 4.47% – up to 65.67 thousand dollars, and minutes earlier it updated its historical maximum. According to the CoinMarketCap portal, which calculates the average price for more than 20 exchanges, by this time bitcoin was growing in price by 4.48%. The dynamics are given per day.
The cryptocurrency showed the previous record in April: then its value increased to 64.85 thousand dollars.
Since the beginning of October, when the rate was 43.82 thousand dollars, bitcoin has risen in price by one and a half times. The price of the cryptocurrency has returned to growth after the September decline of seven percent. It followed a two-month increase in July and August – a total of almost 35%.
October 6, 02:12 PM
The expert assessed the nearest prospects for bitcoin
Bitcoin, bitcoin is an electronic currency based on a public ledger called the blockchain, or “blockchain”. It is stored by all clients (participants) of the payment system and contains the entire history of transactions on the Web.
Bitcoin is completely anonymous, and its rate is regulated only by the market based on supply and demand.
Blockchain and BitcoinWhat is bitcoin, blockchain, cryptocurrency and mining – in the infographic ria.ru