Bitcoin price has renewed its all-time high

By
Sharla Hamblin
-
0
32

https://ria.ru/20211020/bitkoin-1755441317.html

Bitcoin price has renewed its all-time high

Bitcoin price has renewed its all-time high – Russia news today

Bitcoin price has renewed its all-time high

The bitcoin rate has set a new all-time high, reaching $ 66.1 thousand, according to trading data. RIA Novosti, 20.10.2021

2021-10-20T17: 00

2021-10-20T17: 00

2021-10-20T18: 14

economy

in the world

dollar

bitcoin

cryptocurrency

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/152692/77/1526927752_0-0:3165:1781_1920x0_80_0_0_dbd39d3b5db3325ee07bd3a62ebb2302.jpg

MOSCOW, October 20 – RIA Novosti. The bitcoin rate set a new historical maximum, reaching a mark of 66.1 thousand dollars, according to trading data. On the largest cryptocurrency exchange Binance, as of 16:50 Moscow time, it rose 4.47% to 65.67 thousand dollars. and minutes earlier, it updated its historical maximum. According to the CoinMarketCap portal, which calculates the average price for more than 20 exchanges, by this time bitcoin was growing in price by 4.48%. The dynamics are given per day. The previous record was shown by the cryptocurrency in April: then its value increased to 64.85 thousand dollars. Since the beginning of October, when the rate was 43.82 thousand dollars, bitcoin has risen in price by one and a half times. The price of the cryptocurrency has returned to growth after the September decline of seven percent. It followed a two-month increase in July and August – a total of almost 35%. Bitcoin, bitcoin is an electronic currency, which is based on a public ledger called the blockchain, or “blockchain”. It is stored by all clients (participants) of the payment system and contains the entire history of transactions on the Network. Bitcoin is completely anonymous, and its rate is regulated only by the market based on supply and demand.

https://ria.ru/20211006/bitkoin-1753328550.html

RIA News

internet-group@rian.ru

7 495 645-6601

FSUE MIA “Russia Today”

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News

internet-group@rian.ru

7 495 645-6601

FSUE MIA “Russia Today”

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News

internet-group@rian.ru

7 495 645-6601

FSUE MIA “Russia Today”

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/152692/77/1526927752_434-0:3165:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7a8dc50d77fc09f85a8dad3a2a894935.jpg

economy, in the world, dollar, bitcoin, cryptocurrency

17:00 20.10.2021 (updated: 18:14 20.10.2021)

Bitcoin price has renewed its all-time high

MOSCOW, October 20 – RIA Novosti. The bitcoin rate has set a new all-time high, reaching $ 66.1 thousand, according to trading data.

On the Binance exchange, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in terms of trading volume, as of 16:50 Moscow time, bitcoin rose 4.47% – up to 65.67 thousand dollars, and minutes earlier it updated its historical maximum. According to the CoinMarketCap portal, which calculates the average price for more than 20 exchanges, by this time bitcoin was growing in price by 4.48%. The dynamics are given per day.

The cryptocurrency showed the previous record in April: then its value increased to 64.85 thousand dollars.

Since the beginning of October, when the rate was 43.82 thousand dollars, bitcoin has risen in price by one and a half times. The price of the cryptocurrency has returned to growth after the September decline of seven percent. It followed a two-month increase in July and August – a total of almost 35%.

Bitcoin exchange office in the center of Tel Aviv - RIA Novosti, 1920, 06.10.2021

October 6, 02:12 PM

The expert assessed the nearest prospects for bitcoin

Bitcoin, bitcoin is an electronic currency based on a public ledger called the blockchain, or “blockchain”. It is stored by all clients (participants) of the payment system and contains the entire history of transactions on the Web.

Bitcoin is completely anonymous, and its rate is regulated only by the market based on supply and demand.

Blockchain and Bitcoin
March 5, 2018 12:26 pm

Blockchain and BitcoinWhat is bitcoin, blockchain, cryptocurrency and mining – in the infographic ria.ru

Source link

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here