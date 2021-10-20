Bitcoin price has renewed its all-time high

https://ria.ru/20211020/bitkoin-1755441317.html

The bitcoin rate has set a new all-time high, reaching $ 66.1 thousand, according to trading data. RIA Novosti, 20.10.2021

MOSCOW, October 20 – RIA Novosti. The bitcoin rate set a new historical maximum, reaching a mark of 66.1 thousand dollars, according to trading data. On the largest cryptocurrency exchange Binance, as of 16:50 Moscow time, it rose 4.47% to 65.67 thousand dollars. and minutes earlier, it updated its historical maximum. According to the CoinMarketCap portal, which calculates the average price for more than 20 exchanges, by this time bitcoin was growing in price by 4.48%. The dynamics are given per day. The previous record was shown by the cryptocurrency in April: then its value increased to 64.85 thousand dollars. Since the beginning of October, when the rate was 43.82 thousand dollars, bitcoin has risen in price by one and a half times. The price of the cryptocurrency has returned to growth after the September decline of seven percent. It followed a two-month increase in July and August – a total of almost 35%. Bitcoin, bitcoin is an electronic currency, which is based on a public ledger called the blockchain, or “blockchain”. It is stored by all clients (participants) of the payment system and contains the entire history of transactions on the Network. Bitcoin is completely anonymous, and its rate is regulated only by the market based on supply and demand.

