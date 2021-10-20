Bitcoin price hits record high

The previous maximum value of the cryptocurrency was recorded in April – then one Bitcoin cost 64.8 thousand dollars.

The value of the Bitcoin cryptocurrency reached $ 65,566, which is an absolute record. This is evidenced by data from CoinGecko on Wednesday, October 20.

The cryptocurrency broke the historical record set in April – 64.8 thousand dollars.

In just a day, the cost of Bitcoin increased by almost 5%, and in a week – by more than 17%. Capitalization reached $ 1.2 trillion.

In turn, Bloomberg writes that the growth supported the optimism associated with the start of trading on the exchange in the United States of the first Bitcoin-related exchange-traded fund (ETF) on October 19.

“This is a defining moment. It is no longer a question of whether this type of asset will continue to exist or not: I think this is a really significant historical milestone in general for the digital asset class,” said the head of the crypto consulting company Jess Proudman.

We will remind, earlier President Volodymyr Zelensky vetoed the legalization of cryptocurrencies. He proposed not to create a new body for state regulation, but to give this function to the National Securities and Stock Market Commission or the National Bank.

