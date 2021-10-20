https://ria.ru/20211020/blinken-1755307207.html
Blinken said the US does not demand to choose between itself and China
Blinken said that the United States does not require a choice between them and China – RIA Novosti, 20.10.2021
Blinken said the US does not demand to choose between itself and China
The United States is not asking partners to choose between them and China, and is not trying to contain the PRC, said US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken. RIA Novosti, 20.10.2021
2021-10-20T01: 19
2021-10-20T01: 19
2021-10-20T01: 19
in the world
USA
China
ecuadorian ministry
anthony blinken
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/06/10/1737269161_0:74:3072:1802_1920x0_80_0_0_64da71e8f762461164b3249cc7879c84.jpg
WASHINGTON, October 20 – RIA Novosti. The United States is not asking partners to choose between them and China, is not trying to restrain China, said US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken. “We are not asking countries to choose between the United States and China, we are not looking for an opportunity to keep China,” Blinken said at a press conference with the Ecuadorian Foreign Minister The event was broadcast by the Department of State.
https://ria.ru/20211006/blinken-1753423384.html
USA
China
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/06/10/1737269161_212-0:2943:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_39947b89d729fff5fb0878188ad92c78.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
in the world, usa, china, ecuadorian foreign ministry, anthony blinken
Blinken said the US does not demand to choose between itself and China