Blinken said the US does not demand to choose between itself and China

Blinken said the US does not demand to choose between itself and China

The United States is not asking partners to choose between them and China, and is not trying to contain the PRC, said US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken. RIA Novosti, 20.10.2021

WASHINGTON, October 20 – RIA Novosti. The United States is not asking partners to choose between them and China, is not trying to restrain China, said US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken. “We are not asking countries to choose between the United States and China, we are not looking for an opportunity to keep China,” Blinken said at a press conference with the Ecuadorian Foreign Minister The event was broadcast by the Department of State.

