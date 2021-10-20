Blondes VS brunettes: stars who radically changed their hair color

Many celebrities are not afraid to take risks experimenting with different shades. Some (Jennifer Lawrence, Blake Lively and Margot Robbie) dyed their hair for movie roles, while others (Kendall Jenner and Sophia Richie) changed their image according to their mood.

Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid, who naturally has light blond hair, became a fatal brunette for the sake of a modeling career. She herself spoke of her hair color as a symbol of her “darker side”. As for haircuts, the star is a real chameleon – she wore a short bob with a straight cut, hair below the shoulders with torn bangs and bob.

Kim Kardashian

The reality TV star first went blonde in 2015. Since then, she has often played with her hair color, dyeing it platinum, caramel and even pink.





Blake Lively

Blake Lively has dyed her signature blonde hair several times throughout her career, including for her role in The Green Hornet, during which she met her future husband Ryan Reynolds. Shortly after filming, the actress returned to her natural hair color.

Cara Delevingne

Shaving your head for a movie role, dyeing your hair platinum blonde and getting a pixie haircut, and then changing your image again – nothing is impossible for a star. One detail remains unchanged – her thick and dark sable eyebrows.

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner first went blonde in 2015 at the Balmain show. She must have liked the makeover, as the hot brunette bleached her hair again last fall. And again for the sake of the show – she took part in the Burberry spring-summer collection show, held as part of Milan Fashion Week.

Leighton Meester

We can’t imagine Blair Waldorf from Gossip Girl with a different hairstyle than dark brown locks. The producers of the show, apparently, could not. Therefore, after the end of filming, the actress became a platinum blonde.

I don’t even feel comfortable saying that I’m a blonde. It’s a completely different hair color, but I like it – the star shared her emotions after visiting a beauty salon, where she spent about seven hours.

Leighton was inspired by the image of the Hollywood star of the 50s Jane Mansfield.

Shailene Woodley

Whether she’s a flamboyant blonde or a hot brunette, Shailene Woodley stays true to her signature hairstyle with locks down her face.

Sofia Richie

Sofia Richie surprised the guests of the Cannes Film Festival when she made her debut as a brunette. They say that since the girl began dating Scott Disick, she has been doing everything to look like the former lover of a businessman, Kourtney Kardashian. At first, the young star dyed from blonde to a chocolate shade, and then even extended her hair like Courtney’s.

Lucy Hail

Lucy Hale stayed true to her elongated bob and kept the roots dark, but dyed her hair lengthwise in a chocolate shade. How do you like the image of a “pretty liar”?

Sarah Jessica Parker

The hair color of the actress during the filming in “Sex and the City” changed from darker at the roots to light ash at the ends (with the effect of burnt hair). In 2006, the star was repainted in a dark shade. Then the opinions of Parker fans were divided: someone was a supporter of the previous image and insisted on the return of the honey shade of light brown, while others supported her reincarnation.

Margot Robbie

We’re used to seeing Margot Robbie blonde, but at the 2014 Academy Awards, the actress appeared on the red carpet with dark brown curls. The star had to repaint for a role in the movie “Z for Zachariah” (Z for Zachariah).

Cameron Diaz

In 2006, the famous Hollywood blonde decided to change her favorite hair shade and chose a chocolate shade.

This is not for the role. I dyed it exclusively for myself. I just feel like a brunette now. My friends say what suits me. And I myself think I look better with dark hair. More natural, perhaps, – Cameron said then in an interview.

But then the star still quickly returned to the usual blonde.

Lindsey Lohan

It seems that Lindsay Lohan drops by the colorist almost every week. She repeatedly changed her native golden-red hair color, was blonde, dark brown, brown-haired and brunette. Do you think it was worth the actress to experiment?

Sienna Miller

Back in 2004, Sienna Miller gave up her platinum blonde for a chocolate hue. Apparently, the actress immediately realized that the dark one was not hers, and returned to her former self.

Dakota Johnson

The natural blonde actress dyed her hair for her role in Fifty Shades of Gray.

Miranda Kerr

The supermodel usually prefers styling with soft curls and always sticks to the warm chocolate shade. But at the beginning of our careers, we saw a star and a sunny blonde. Which image will you vote for?

Emma Stone

We no longer imagine Emma Stone with a red hair color. However, few people know that she is naturally blonde. The star herself is glad that at one point she decided to radically change her image. She had dark hair before filming the first film, but producer Judd Apatow suggested that she dye her hair red. The choice was so successful that Emma kept this color, only occasionally slightly changing its shades.

Rihanna

Riri is hardly conservative. How many hairstyles the star has not tried! But seeing her with blonde hair was very strange. How do you like her transformation?





Jennifer Lawrence

The Hunger Games star seems to have tried every hair shade available. She was both a wheat blonde and a bright brown-haired woman. For the role of Katniss Everdeen, the actress just had to become a brunette. It was then that she sarcastically in an interview:

The strangest thing is that journalists seriously write about my haircut in the news bulletin. Even the terrorists seem to know about my new hairstyle.

Ann Hataway

Anne Hathaway only briefly changed her usual dark brown to platinum blond. The star of Les Miserables has become a brunette again – just three weeks after showing the image of a bright blonde at a ball at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

Emma Roberts

Emma Roberts’ natural hair color is dark blond. The beauty transformation of the actress was not so dramatic, as she dyed from caramel brown to wheat blonde. A couple of years ago, the star found her ideal shade – ice blond – and is not going to change it.

Drew Barrymore

The actress has tried many different shades, but our favorites are golden blond and this chestnut color.

Ashley Greene

The star also somehow changed the calm caramel shade to a rich chocolate one. Which star image do you like best?

Elizabeth Olsen

Elizabeth remained faithful to the light shade of her hair for a long time and regularly did highlighting. The actress left the ranks of blondes for a role in Godzilla and dyed her curls in a chocolate shade.

Jessica Stam

Jessica really was not recognizable in the image of a brunette. The model was asked to paint the model by the editor-in-chief of Love magazine Katie Grand for a new project.

Beyonce

For many years the singer has been entrusting her hairstyle to the professional stylist Rita Khazan. Beyoncé’s signature color is honey, which changes slightly depending on the season. We rarely see a star with dark hair, but in 2009 she decided to experiment and became a brunette for a while.

Charlize Theron

Agree, the actress looks like a completely different person with dark hair. Some fans of the star decided that with this hairstyle Charlize began to look brighter. Others complained that the dark shade added to her several years. Which side are you on?

Dakota Fanning

Blonde Dakota Fanning said goodbye to natural hair color when she was 18. The actress had already tried on a dark wig on the set of the movie “Hide and Seek” with Robert De Niro in 2004. But in 2010, she decided to take more radical measures and really dyed her naturally blond hair a dark color.

Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson also had to change her image for her role in the film. When asked by journalists why she decided to repaint, the actress replied:

This is common to all girls. We love to change and confuse everyone!

Jessica Alba

Alba opted for a light wheat and ombre technique over a rich brown color. What coloring suits the actress better?

Miley Cyrus

The rebel Miley began experimenting with hair color as a teenager. In 2012, the singer made a fashionable haircut, shaved whiskey, and also lightened her hair.

Jessica Biel

The actress, who trusts her locks to celebrity stylist Adir Abirgel, has swapped her natural warm blond for a touch of espresso. It seems to us that Jessica’s dramatic color change suits her very well. Do you agree?