Bloomberg learned the condition of Russia to increase gas supplies to Europe :: Politics :: RBC

In exchange, Moscow wants to secure the consent of the European authorities for the operation of the Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline, the newspaper’s interlocutors say. If an agreement is reached, additional gas will bypass Ukraine

Photo: Petr Kovalev / TASS



Russia links the increase in gas supplies to Europe, where there is an acute shortage of fuel, with the launch of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, Bloomberg reports, citing sources close to Gazprom and the Kremlin.

According to them, Moscow, in exchange for an increase in supplies, wants to get permission from Germany and the EU to launch the gas pipeline. After several years of tense relations with Europe, the Russian authorities are unlikely to agree to an increase in supplies without firm guarantees that the Russian gas pipeline will be allowed to work, the sources said. They noted that in case of a positive decision, additional volumes of gas will be transported bypassing Ukraine.

RBC sent a request to the press service of Gazprom.

Last week, during a plenary session of the Russian Energy Week forum, President Vladimir Putin announced that there are still administrative barriers for Nord Stream 2 to start working. According to the president, the operator of the pipeline construction is in talks with the German authorities.