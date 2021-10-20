https://ria.ru/20210322/pitt-1602336402.html

Brad Pitt is “heartbroken” over Angelina Jolie’s accusations, media writes

Brad Pitt is “heartbroken” over Angelina Jolie’s accusations, media writes

MOSCOW, 22 Mar – RIA Novosti. American actor Brad Pitt is very upset that Angelina Jolie intends to present in court evidence of domestic violence by her ex-spouse in the custody of their children, according to PageSix. The Hollywood couple are officially divorced, but the actors are still fighting for custody of their children. The insider stressed: in order to stay on good terms with his ex-wife and be able to communicate with sons and daughters, the Oscar winner corrected his “past mistakes.” The insider added that Brad Pitt was never arrested or accused of committing any -or wrongdoing during his marriage to Angelina Jolie. Throughout their relationship, the police did not receive a single spousal abuse complaint, including an incident on board the plane in 2016, when, according to media reports, the actor had a fight with his eldest son, Maddox, and allegedly even hit him. It is believed that this was the key reason for the divorce of the most beautiful couple in Hollywood. According to him, the actor now feels that the distance between him and the children has become even greater. “He’s devastated by this,” the source said. Jolie and Pitt broke up in 2016 after two years of marriage and nearly a decade of relationship.

