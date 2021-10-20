Brad Pitt is “heartbroken” over Angelina Jolie’s accusations, media writes

https://ria.ru/20210322/pitt-1602336402.html
MOSCOW, 22 Mar – RIA Novosti. American actor Brad Pitt is very upset that Angelina Jolie intends to present in court evidence of domestic violence by her ex-spouse in the custody of their children, according to PageSix. The Hollywood couple are officially divorced, but the actors are still fighting for custody of their children. The insider stressed: in order to stay on good terms with his ex-wife and be able to communicate with sons and daughters, the Oscar winner corrected his “past mistakes.” The insider added that Brad Pitt was never arrested or accused of committing any -or wrongdoing during his marriage to Angelina Jolie. Throughout their relationship, the police did not receive a single spousal abuse complaint, including an incident on board the plane in 2016, when, according to media reports, the actor had a fight with his eldest son, Maddox, and allegedly even hit him. It is believed that this was the key reason for the divorce of the most beautiful couple in Hollywood. According to him, the actor now feels that the distance between him and the children has become even greater. “He’s devastated by this,” the source said. Jolie and Pitt broke up in 2016 after two years of marriage and nearly a decade of relationship.
“Brad is heartbroken because Angelina went this way,” – commented on this information the source of the publication.
The Hollywood couple are officially divorced, but the actors are still fighting for custody of their children. The insider stressed: in order to stay on good terms with his ex-wife and be able to communicate with his sons and daughters, the Oscar winner has corrected his “past mistakes.”
“He took responsibility for his actions,” the source said. “For example, he stopped drinking.”
The insider added that Brad Pitt was never arrested or charged with any wrongdoing during his marriage to Angelina Jolie. Throughout their relationship, the police have not received a single spousal abuse report, including the incident on board the plane in 2016.
Then, as the media wrote, the actor had a fight with the eldest son Maddox and allegedly even hit him. It is believed that this was the key reason for the divorce of the most beautiful couple in Hollywood.
“Brad and his lawyers have never attacked Angelina. But his representatives believe that this leak was designed to influence public opinion before the end of the trial,” said the insider.
According to him, the actor now feels that the distance between him and the children has become even greater. “He is devastated by this,” the source said.
Jolie and Pitt split in 2016 after two years of marriage and nearly a decade of relationship.
