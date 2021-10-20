Brazilian President Jair Bolsonar may face charges of mass murder

Opponents of the head of state believe that because of his actions to combat the covid, hundreds of thousands of people have died.

The Brazilian Senate Commission believes that the president and another sixty-nine representatives of the country’s leadership are responsible for the deaths of more than half of all victims of the pandemic in the republic. The American television channel CNN reports about this with reference to the draft report on the investigation of the Congress. It says that “the government’s reckless approach to the pandemic has put citizens at risk of mass infection.” The authors of the text separately note that Jair Bolsonaro fought against covid with the help of the strategy of the so-called herd immunity. It implies that a significant part of society must get sick in order to later develop antibodies and protect the population as a whole.

If the Senate commission approves this report, then next week it will be sent to the prosecutor’s office. She will have to announce the measures arising from the report within a month. However, as the TV channel notes, Brazilian Prosecutor General Augusto Aras is unlikely to bring charges of mass murder to Jair Bolsonar, since the head of the department is considered a companion of the president.

Brazil is one of the countries most affected by the pandemic. According to estimates from Johns Hopkins University, at least six hundred thousand people have died from the coronavirus in the country.