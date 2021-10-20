https://ria.ru/20211020/telegram-1755488574.html

British opposition leader calls for sanctions against Telegram

LONDON, October 20 – RIA Novosti. Leader of the UK Labor Party, Kir Starmer, called Telegram an “app for extremists” and called on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to adopt tough sanctions against him. Telegram had access to videos of murders and threats of violence against politicians, LGBT people and Jews. Some of these posts are illegal, they are all malicious, “the opposition politician said at a parliamentary meeting, which was also attended by the Prime Minister. The Hope Not Hate movement and the Council of British Jews believe Telegram “encourages a subculture that supports terrorism. The politician also criticized Facebook and Instagram’s” dangerous algorithms. ” towards Islamic extremism and the extreme right. As the Labor leader recalled, it has been three years since since the British government proposed a law on internet safety, but it has not yet been presented to parliament. “Will the government commit to submitting the law before the end of this calendar year? If so, we will support. & lt; … & gt; However, according to the provisions of the bill, platform leaders who violate the law are not prosecuted. Why? “He asked Johnson. The British prime minister replied that the government will try to bring the law before Christmas, including proposals for tougher penalties.

