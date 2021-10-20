Business announced new support measures in the pandemic :: Society :: RBC

Belousov proposed to organize the acceptance of applications from November 1 to December 15, and the payments themselves are planned to be issued from November 15 to December 31. They will be available eight working days after the application is submitted.

The payments can be received by enterprises that work in the sports, hotel business, catering, additional education, consumer services, culture, leisure and entertainment and some others, the First Deputy Prime Minister said.

He also proposed a second group of measures to support business – the renewal of the credit support program, which operated from March to July. “With the help of grants, we will close primarily the payment of funds for salaries, but enterprises in the most affected industries, which have faced a drop in revenue of 25-30% or more, may experience a serious shortage of cheap liquidity, including primarily for paying taxes, rent , utility bills, etc. “, – explained Belousov.

In this regard, the provision of cheap loans to businesses with large installments is “an absolutely adequate and correct measure,” he said.

The maximum amount of the loan provided will be 1 minimum wage multiplied by 12 months. Within six months, the enterprise will not make any payments on the loan, and then for another 12 months it will repay it in equal installments at a preferential rate of 3% per annum, the first vice-premier said. According to him, this measure should cover 1.2 million people.

However, the loan will be issued with the condition of maintaining the size of the state. “Throughout the period of servicing these loans, the number of employees should not decrease by more than 10%. We propose to write it down in the loan agreement, ”Belousov said. Otherwise, the company will have to repay the loan at the full market rate of about 10% per annum.

Russian President Vladimir Putin approved Belousov’s proposals. At the meeting, he also agreed with the measures advocated by Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova. She proposed to declare non-working days from October 30 to November 7, and in a number of regions to establish them earlier – from October 23.