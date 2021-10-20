Carnival in very tight panties boasted “thunder” thighs

The 19-year-old singer is vacationing in the United Arab Emirates.

In the latest Stories of the personal microblogging of blogger Vali Carnaval, a fresh photo of a celebrity in a tight bikini of light blue color appeared.

Carnival put on a swimsuit with thin ribbons. Tight panties bared the juicy thighs of ex-beloved showman Yegor Creed.

For adults only: Valya Carnaval dumped her breasts, sweet as marshmallows, bent over in a deep cleavageTiktokersha starred for her blog in a sexy dress.

Valya put on a candid shot in the bathroom. After a walk in the hot sun, Carnival returned to her room to take a shower.

Tiktokersha decided to please her fans with hot content. Valya wrapped her juicy “watermelons” with triangles of a sky-blue bodice.

Carnival’s chest barely fit into the swimsuit. Valya playfully lifted her leg and handle, closing the mouth-watering forms.

We will remind, earlier Valya Carnival could not fit her lush breasts in a colorful swimsuit. The singer focused on plump lips and an outstanding bust. The artist flew to Dubai, where she sunbathes under the scorching sun. With whom Valya is resting in the United Arab Emirates is still unknown. Some fans claim that the singer has a wealthy secret admirer.

