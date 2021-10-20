CEC will check the data of 3,594 Russians for double voting :: Politics :: RBC

Election commissions of the regions will check the one-time receipt of ballots by November 16. Sealed bags with voter lists will be opened at 5143 polling stations, including Abkhazia, Belarus, Israel and the Netherlands

Photo: Alexander Ryumin / TASS



The Central Election Commission instructed the regional election commissions to check the data of 3,594 Russians who could vote twice during the elections to the State Duma. For this, sealed bags with voter lists will be opened at 5143 polling stations in 84 regions and four countries: Abkhazia, Belarus, Israel and the Netherlands. Ingushetia will be the only region where there will be no check for a one-time receipt of ballots.

The check will last until November 16. During this time, the working groups will determine whether the person who registered to vote at the location (mobile voter) received the ballot at the place of registration. In addition, when identifying twice voted regional commissions will take into account information from the media and social networks.

Elections to the State Duma. The main thing



“We started to use the anti-provocateur program in a test mode, and it worked: several attempts at double voting were prevented,” said Ella Pamfilova, head of the CEC at a CEC meeting on Wednesday.

Among those who voted twice, Pamfilova named Yulia Ilyinskaya, who lives in Israel. Ilyinskaya was able to vote several times in the elections to the State Duma: at the polling station and electronically – and wrote about it on Facebook. The head of the CEC called Ilyinskaya an “electoral recidivist” and noted that the woman deliberately committed the crime. “Since she commits the offense again, the law enforcement agencies in this case will not be powerless,” Pamfilova added.