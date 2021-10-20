Chevrolet unveils 10.4-liter V8 engine – Autoreview

Chevrolet Performance in America has produced the largest and most powerful crate engine for tuning shops and drag racing car makers. The new ZZ632 / 1000 engine is the answer from Mopar (a division of the Stellantis Group) with its Hellephant engine, which was introduced back in 2019.

The naturally aspirated ZZ632 / 1000 engine belongs to the classic Big Block V8 family and is unified with the already produced ZZ572 engine, which is installed on the factory Chevrolet Copo Camaro hot rods. They have the same cast iron block, but the new engine has a larger cylinder diameter, and as a result, the displacement has grown from an already considerable 9.4 liters to an insane 10.4 liters!

The engine has multipoint fuel injection, a forged steel crankshaft, aluminum pistons and a compression ratio of 12: 1. But the main pride of the developers is the inlet and outlet channels of the same length for all cylinders (they differ in the donor engine). This helps to achieve even engine performance and equal kickback from all eight cylinders.

On American gasoline with an octane rating of 93 (our AI-98), a ten-liter engine develops 1004 hp. at 6600 rpm and 1188 Nm at 5600 rpm. Eco-norms? Forget it. In this case, it is more important that during bench tests, this motor withstood more than 200 simulated starts in drag racing. The 7.0 L Hellephant with a mechanical supercharger produces 1,014 hp. and 1288 Nm. But Mopar sold these motors for 30 thousand dollars and in the end made only about 100 of them, quietly forgetting about this project. The atmospheric ZZ632 / 1000 should be not only more widespread, but also affordable: the price has not yet been announced, but the donor G8 9.4 costs 16 thousand dollars. The start of sales is scheduled for early 2022.