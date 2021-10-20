https://ria.ru/20211020/nato-1755264600.html

“Confront Russia”: NATO will help Ukraine kill more people

“Resist Russia”: NATO will help Ukraine kill more people – RIA Novosti, 20.10.2021

“Confront Russia”: NATO will help Ukraine kill more people

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin traveled to the front lines to inspect vanguard troops. We are talking about his visit to three countries of the Black Sea basin – Georgia, … RIA Novosti, 20.10.2021

2021-10-20T08: 00

2021-10-20T08: 00

2021-10-20T07: 58

authors

Ukraine

Georgia

joe biden

Mikhail Saakashvili

Vladimir Zelensky

NATO

Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/13/1755265060_248:255:2598:1577_1920x0_80_0_0_146dad91990d6fe4759ffb634273bb38.jpg

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin traveled to the front lines to inspect vanguard troops. We are talking about his visit to three countries of the Black Sea basin – Georgia, Ukraine and Romania. “What front runs across Romania?” – you ask. So after all, the front line of the fight against Russia. This is not a joke or an exaggeration, this is how the purpose of the voyage of the head of the Pentagon is indicated on his official resource: “We confirm and strengthen the sovereignty of countries on the front lines against Russian aggression.” Imagine this formulation regarding the visit of the Russian Minister of Defense, say, to Cuba or Venezuela: they say, “we are strengthening the front line of defense against American imperialism.” Oh, how many accusations we would have heard of reviving the rhetoric of the Cold War. But the Americans and NATO members in general, who have long ago brought back the logic and methods of the last century, do not even notice that in their anti-Russian escapades they go too far, creating virtual front lines and information trenches between our countries. Austin’s visit made not only the politicians mentioned three countries – for those, any visit of an overseas high-ranking figure gives grounds for enthusiastic shouts in the style of: “The owner did not abandon us!” Numerous Western analysts who are trading intimidation with the “Russian threat” were also quite aroused. Thus, defense experts of the American analytical center Heritage Foundation released a special report on the goals and objectives of the Austin mission, which they called “extremely timely.” The main conclusion of the analysts is that the United States should increase its military presence in the Black Sea basin in order to confront Russia, as well as eventually admit Ukraine and Georgia to NATO. It is especially amusing to watch how all these Western experts comment on the visit of the head of the Pentagon to Tbilisi, trying to bypass the internal Georgian political intricacies. It is too difficult to explain to your layman why some US allies are imprisoning the once main ally of the United States, Mikhail Saakashvili, and who should be supported in this conflict. the fact that crowds of fans will bring him to the throne, and the West will unanimously support the eternal adventurer. However, something went wrong with the fans, and the Western press is extremely cautious in commenting on the events. For example, the Financial Times, which previously devoted whole pages to the “great Georgian reformer”, is now trying to present his arrest as a kind of misunderstanding, pointing out with annoyance that Moscow will benefit from this situation. between the different poles of Georgian domestic political life. “He would have acted wisely if he had carefully and carefully followed the political landscape of Georgia. Austin’s meeting schedule, the Pentagon chief completely ignored the advice. He happily met with officials representing exclusively the ruling Georgian Dream party, that is, with the very politicians whom Saakashvili calls “Putin’s agents” who are carrying out direct instructions from the Kremlin. Based on this logic, Washington is negotiating with the “Russian puppets” to create a united front against Russia. By the way, the same analysts, discussing Austin’s goals and objectives in Ukraine, for some reason did not offer the Pentagon chief to meet with representatives of the local opposition parties by analogy with their “Georgian” recommendations. But the American minister could discuss with interest the leader of the main opposition force in the Verkhovna Rada, Viktor Medvedchuk, the recent idea of ​​Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to exchange him for someone in Russia – a kind of Ukrainian know-how in relations between the government and its political opponents. It seems that Joe Biden would be curious to hear from his subordinate about how to deal with the representatives of the US Republican Party. “(The Americans, of course, do not care what other members of the alliance think about this), and signed new agreements on the supply of American weapons to the” front-line “countries. Specially for the arrival of the distinguished guest in Ukraine, they urgently delivered another batch of weapons and ammunition from the United States. In fact, such arguments often lead us into a logical trap. We all understand very well that there is no “Russian aggression”. And accordingly, these weapons are not intended to contain an absent threat, but to kill civilians in the next provocation somewhere in South Ossetia or Donbass. And the more these “rusty” Javelins are in the hands of adventurers like Saakashvili or Poroshenko, the more people may die. For example, in Ukraine, almost any visit of Western distinguished guests is accompanied by a raid on Donbass facilities. The current voyage was no exception. before Austin’s arrival, the armed formations of Ukraine practically destroyed the Donetsk mechanical plant – observers recorded 12 mine explosions there.A kind of demonstration of capabilities in front of the foreign command, and at the same time another request for new supplies of ammunition. American weapons supplied to Kiev, let him look at the footage of houses destroyed in Donetsk or Lugansk in order to understand against whom all this will be directed. But America, being the main supplier of lethal weapons to the conflict zone in Donbass, is not alone in this. before Austin’s arrival, Ukrainian Ambassador to Britain Vadim Pr Istyko joyfully announced that Kiev and London are at the final stage of an agreement on the purchase by Ukraine of two warships and missile weapons, as well as that the British will build two naval bases in the Black and Azov Seas. Given the legal status of the Sea of ​​Azov, which is internal to Russia and Ukraine, the latter fact is a flagrant encroachment on our national defense and security system. For this, according to the same ambassador, Zelenskiy intends to visit Britain again at the end of October. Our experts sometimes also condescendingly talk about the prospects for Ukraine’s accession to NATO, which Austin once again outlined in Kiev. Yes, the Americans and their Western partners are not going to fight for Ukraine with their own hands, for which they are trying to put together various military blocs against Russia. But let us remember how Vladimir Putin called in June not to treat this prospect as “chatter”, but to really realize such a threat by assessing the flight time of the rocket from Kharkov to Moscow. And now the press secretary of the Russian president Dmitry Peskov did not accidentally recall that the scenario of Ukraine’s joining NATO “goes beyond the red lines of Russia’s national interests” and will force us “to take active measures to ensure our own security.” very active work. Former US special envoy for Ukraine, Kurt Volcker, has already proposed the idea of ​​accepting NATO into NATO without applying the fifth article of the charter, which would oblige to defend Ukraine. Approximately the same idea (albeit with a change in the sixth article) is now going to be discussed in Brussels and at the meeting of the defense ministers of the alliance countries, to which Austin is going after a trip to the three countries of the Black Sea basin. If this proposal is implemented, it will mean that NATO will refuse to fight for Ukraine or Georgia, but will receive territories protruding into Russia’s underbelly for its military bases. So, of course, you shouldn’t take such prospects with a smirk. Recently, the Ukrainian TV channel “1 + 1” showed a story about Turkish drones “Bayraktar”, already used on the front line in Donbass (in this case, a real front line, not virtual ). The Kiev military commander admirably informed the audience that each projectile of this drone is at a price equal to an apartment in Kiev. The cost of human lives that may be lost in the event of the combat use of these shells has long been of no concern to Ukrainian journalists, just as the overseas sponsors of Ukraine, who are planting new lethal weapons for the massacre and watching with interest the next destruction in Donetsk, do not care. Judging by the comments of the US Secretary of Defense, he was completely satisfied with the military review: Ukraine is confidently turning into a combat range, Ukrainian citizens – into cannon fodder. And the Pentagon does not need anything else on the “Russian-American front”.

https://radiosputnik.ria.ru/20211019/ssha-1755259786.html

https://ria.ru/20211019/nato-1755146640.html

https://ria.ru/20211019/voyna-1755233730.html

https://ria.ru/20211018/medvedchuk-1755004437.html

https://radiosputnik.ria.ru/20210705/ukraina-1739919139.html

https://ria.ru/20210811/patriot-1745348562.html

https://radiosputnik.ria.ru/20211019/ukraina-1755221360.html

https://ria.ru/20211019/ukraina-1755206311.html

Ukraine

Georgia

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

Vladimir Kornilov https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/150952/34/1509523493_245-0:1576:1331_100x100_80_0_0_160e34718e1b8077f7b50055b16d4238.jpg

Vladimir Kornilov https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/150952/34/1509523493_245-0:1576:1331_100x100_80_0_0_160e34718e1b8077f7b50055b16d4238.jpg

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/13/1755265060_0-0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_41440a584364929820e781f4d2fd94e4.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

Vladimir Kornilov https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/150952/34/1509523493_245-0:1576:1331_100x100_80_0_0_160e34718e1b8077f7b50055b16d4238.jpg

authors, Ukraine, Georgia, Joe Biden, Mikhail Saakashvili, Vladimir Zelensky, NATO, Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, US Department of Defense, Russia